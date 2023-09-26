Golden Helix Receives New NIH SBIR Grant

Pharmacogenomics Workflow: Identifying Biomarkers and Treatment Options

BOZEMAN, Mont., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Helix, Inc. announced that it was awarded the NIH SBIR Grant 1R43HG013456-01 "Pharmacogenomics Workflow: Identifying Biomarkers and Treatment Options."

Personalized medicine leveraging pharmacogenomics is gaining momentum to optimize drug choice, dosage, efficacy, and safety for individual patients. This grant allows Golden Helix to research pharmacogenetics analytics capabilities as an integrated component of NGS-based genetic testing. The ultimate goal is to move away from "one drug fits all" or "one dose fits all" strategies. The PI of this grant Dr. Scherer, President and CEO of Golden Helix, says, "Our long-term goal is to support healthcare providers to enhance clinical outcomes, reduce adverse drug reactions, and achieve cost-effective healthcare by integrating pharmacogenomics into routine clinical practice. We appreciate the support of the NIH in this endeavor."

About Golden Helix

Golden Helix has been delivering industry-leading bioinformatics solutions for over a quarter century with thousands of users worldwide. Golden Helix enables hospitals, testing labs, research institutions, and country-wide genome initiatives to conduct a wide spectrum of clinical tests and facilitate genomic research. With its solutions, Golden Helix users can harness the full potential of genomics to identify the cause of disease, gain diagnostic insights, and improve the efficacy and safety of drug treatments advancing the quest for personalized medicine. Since 2017, the company has received a total of $4 million in funding from the NIH.

