Golden Helix Receives New NIH SBIR Grant

News provided by

Golden Helix Inc

26 Sep, 2023, 12:51 ET

Pharmacogenomics Workflow: Identifying Biomarkers and Treatment Options

BOZEMAN, Mont., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Helix, Inc. announced that it was awarded the NIH SBIR Grant 1R43HG013456-01 "Pharmacogenomics Workflow: Identifying Biomarkers and Treatment Options."

Personalized medicine leveraging pharmacogenomics is gaining momentum to optimize drug choice, dosage, efficacy, and safety for individual patients. This grant allows Golden Helix to research pharmacogenetics analytics capabilities as an integrated component of NGS-based genetic testing. The ultimate goal is to move away from "one drug fits all" or "one dose fits all" strategies. The PI of this grant Dr. Scherer, President and CEO of Golden Helix, says, "Our long-term goal is to support healthcare providers to enhance clinical outcomes, reduce adverse drug reactions, and achieve cost-effective healthcare by integrating pharmacogenomics into routine clinical practice. We appreciate the support of the NIH in this endeavor."

About Golden Helix

Golden Helix has been delivering industry-leading bioinformatics solutions for over a quarter century with thousands of users worldwide. Golden Helix enables hospitals, testing labs, research institutions, and country-wide genome initiatives to conduct a wide spectrum of clinical tests and facilitate genomic research. With its solutions, Golden Helix users can harness the full potential of genomics to identify the cause of disease, gain diagnostic insights, and improve the efficacy and safety of drug treatments advancing the quest for personalized medicine. Since 2017, the company has received a total of $4 million in funding from the NIH.

Casey Fullem
Senior Marketing Manager
Golden Helix, Inc
(406) 551-4901
[email protected]

SOURCE Golden Helix Inc

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.