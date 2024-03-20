GOLDEN HIPPO, AND ITS SISTER COMPANIES; GOLDEN CUSTOMER CARE, GOLDEN BOLT, AND GOLDEN PET MANUFACTURING WIN THE 2024 USA TODAY TOP WORKPLACES AWARD

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Hippo —the leading direct-to-consumer creator and marketer of over 20 brands, including health, beauty, and pet care—and its sister companies, Golden Customer Care , Golden Bolt , and Golden Pet Manufacturing celebrate winning the 2024 USA TODAY Top Workplaces USA award. Awarded by Energage—a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces—and in partnership with USA TODAY, the Top Workplaces award is based on surveying more than 20 million employees to recognize the leading organizations across 60 markets.

The Top Workplaces award is based on Energage's confidential, research-backed, employee engagement survey. Participating companies are evaluated against the industry's most robust standards. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

In addition to USA TODAY Top Workplaces, Golden Hippo has been recognized for its outstanding work culture with over 35 awards in less than five years. Golden Hippo, Golden Customer Care, and Golden Bolt's award-winning culture and benefits are designed to create and foster an inclusive and innovative team.

Golden Hippo Employee Reviews

"Continuing to grow my career here is a no-brainer for me. The people are what makes this place special - everyone's incredibly talented, knowledgeable, and supportive, making it a fantastic environment to grow. There's such a unique vibe here that I haven't found anywhere else."

- Makenna, Digital Acquisition Specialist

"The company has a great leadership team who supports you and your team. The company rewards employees who work hard and are motivated to grow. There are a lot of opportunities in the future for employees to continue growing."

- Felipe, Manufacturing Production Supervisor

"The possibilities for what you can create- the kind of career you'd like to forge- at Golden Hippo feel limitless. I've worked at Television Networks and Fortune 500 companies in Los Angeles, New York, and Washington DC, and in terms of both the financial benefits available for performance, as well the opportunities to imagine and implement new ways of creating video and value - I've found no other workplace comparable."

- Jennifer, Executive Producer

"What I love, and am very grateful for, is the career advancement/growth opportunities this company provides, as well as the culture of collaboration that this company thrives on."

- Katrell, Sr. Manager of Call Center Operations

Golden Hippo Employee Benefits

Golden Hippo, Golden Customer Care, and Golden Bolt's award-winning culture and benefits are designed to create and foster an inclusive and innovative team. Golden Hippo, Golden Customer Care, Golden Bolt, and Golden Pet Manufacturing offer employer-paid benefits, an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, a generous matching 401k, results-based pay increases, learning and development, and much more.

Golden Hippo is hiring across multiple sectors including Tech, Digital Marketing, Copywriting, Video Production, Finance, and more. If you want to join the Golden Hippo team please view the current job openings HERE .

About Golden Hippo

Golden Hippo is an employee-owned, vertically integrated builder of some of America's most popular health and wellness brands. With over 1,200 team members across the United States dedicated to improving the lives of people and their pets, they create best-in-class products that bring health and happiness. Golden Hippo's creative content educates the world on making smarter health choices, while the brands we own generated over $1 billion of revenue in 2023. alone. Additional Golden Hippo companies have also won local Top Workplaces awards including Golden Customer Care , Golden Bolt , and Golden Pet Manufacturing .

For more about Golden Hippo, visit www.goldenhippo.com and @GoldenHippo on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

