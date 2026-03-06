Golden Hour Named Veterinary Telemedicine Service of the Year and Wins Dual 2026 Stevie® Awards for Customer Service Excellence

Spring, Texas-based veterinary teleradiology leader receives three major industry recognitions in 2026, including the Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year and the People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite Customer Service, presented last night in New York City.

SPRING, Texas, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Hour, a leading provider of veterinary teleradiology and telemedicine services, today announced three major industry recognitions received in 2026. The company was named Veterinary Telemedicine Service of the Year 2026 by Healthcare Business Review, and its customer service team was honored with the Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year and the People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite Customer Service at the 20th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, presented last night at a gala ceremony in New York City.

Veterinary Telemedicine Service of the Year 2026

Healthcare Business Review, a leading healthcare industry publication, named Golden Hour its Veterinary Telemedicine Service of the Year 2026 following an evaluation by an expert panel of C-level executives, industry thought leaders, and editorial board members. The recognition was based on Golden Hour's stellar reputation and trust among customers and industry peers, reflected in nominations received from the publication's subscribers. The award is featured in a two-page editorial profile in the March 2026 issue of Healthcare Business Review, available at www.healthcarebusinessreview.com/golden-hour-2026.

Dual 2026 Stevie® Awards for Customer Service Excellence

At the 20th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, presented March 5, 2026 in New York City, Golden Hour received two honors: the Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year and the People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite Customer Service. The People's Choice Stevie® Award is determined by worldwide public vote, reflecting the direct support and recognition of the veterinary community Golden Hour serves.

Golden Hour's customer service team has now won the People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite Customer Service 11 times in total, including recognitions earned by predecessor companies. The company was also recognized as Employer of the Year through the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers in both 2023 and 2025.

"These recognitions reflect the dedication of our entire team to delivering excellence every single day," said Melissa Fields Tugwell, Co-Founder of Golden Hour. "Winning the People's Choice Award is particularly meaningful because it represents the direct voice of the veterinary community we serve. To be recognized by our clients through a worldwide public vote, alongside recognition from Healthcare Business Review and the Stevie® Awards judging panel, confirms that the standard we've built — board-certified specialists, no AI, no contracts, no minimums — is exactly what veterinary clinics need and value."

These 2026 recognitions add to a growing record of distinction for Golden Hour and its leadership. In November 2025, co-founder Melissa Fields Tugwell received the Silver Stevie® Award for Lifetime Achievement at the Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. Collectively, Golden Hour and its leadership team have earned more than 200 global honors across the Stevie® Awards, the Globee® Awards, the Titan Awards, the Vega Awards, the Viddy Awards, the Hermes Awards, the AVA Digital Awards, and the dotCOMM Awards, among others — more than any other provider in the veterinary telemedicine industry.

About Golden Hour

Golden Hour is a leading global provider of veterinary teleradiology and telemedicine services, delivering fast, accurate, board-certified specialist interpretations to veterinary clinics worldwide. Founded by the original team behind PetRays — the pioneering veterinary telemedicine company that earned Inc. 500 recognition twice — Golden Hour operates on a simple standard: every study is interpreted exclusively by a U.S.-licensed, board-certified veterinary specialist. Never AI. Never a resident. Never overseas. No contracts. No minimums. No exceptions. Golden Hour is headquartered in Spring, Texas. Learn more at goldenhourvet.com.

