Golden Hour's Melissa Fields Tugwell Awarded 2025 Silver Stevie® Award for Lifetime Achievement

SPRING, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa Fields Tugwell's recent Silver Stevie® Award for Lifetime Achievement at the prestigious Stevie® Awards for Women in Business is a direct reflection of the culture of excellence defining Golden Hour. This recognition, celebrating nearly two decades of leadership, innovation, and service within the veterinary industry, underscores the foundational principles upon which Golden Hour operates. It signals that the organization is built on the same sustained impact, innovation, and business integrity for which its founder is recognized. To learn more about Golden Hour's commitment to advancing veterinary teleradiology and its leadership, visit www.goldenhourvet.com.

Advancing Veterinary Teleradiology Standards

The Lifetime Achievement Award acknowledges Tugwell's pioneering role in advancing veterinary teleradiology, her commitment to clinical quality, and her dedication to supporting veterinary practices worldwide. This legacy directly informs Golden Hour's operational philosophy, which emphasizes transparent pricing, consistent turnaround times, and a service structure designed around the real needs of veterinary clinics. The award reinforces that Golden Hour's standards are not accidental; they are the product of experienced leadership with a proven record of building award-winning systems and teams.

"This Lifetime Achievement award, alongside the more than 200 global awards earned collectively by our leadership team, powerfully reinforces Golden Hour's unique position as a leader in veterinary teleradiology," said Melissa Fields Tugwell, Co-Founder. "It signals to clinics worldwide that our standards are built on a proven record of building award-winning systems and teams, attracting top-tier talent, and fostering strategic partnerships that will drive our continued expansion and innovation in the years to come."

Golden Hour's approach—streamlined processes, board-certified radiologists, and a deliberate focus on clinical precision over automation—mirrors the values that earned Tugwell industry acclaim. This commitment to innovation with accountability is demonstrated through outcomes, consistency, and peer-reviewed recognition across respected global award platforms.

Enhancing Reputation and Future Trajectory

Tugwell's prior recognitions, including Best young Female Entrepreneur at the 2009 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, Gold Stevie® Award for Lifetime Achievement at the International Business Awards® and dual Globee® Awards, serve as strong indicators of the credibility and vision that define Golden Hour's reputation today. These distinctions signal to veterinary practices, partners, and industry stakeholders that Golden Hour is led by a proven executive with a history of building trusted, high-performing organizations. Awards of this caliber, judged by international panels of business leaders, reinforce Golden Hour's position as a credible and forward-thinking provider within veterinary teleradiology.

This recognition strengthens Golden Hour's forward trajectory, positioning it for continued expansion and innovation. Organizations led by recognized innovators tend to attract top-tier talent, strategic partnerships, and growth opportunities. The award signals to veterinary clinics worldwide that Golden Hour is guided by leadership that understands scalability, sustainability, and service differentiation in a competitive healthcare landscape, while also enhancing trust and attracting top radiologists and collaborators.

The Silver Stevie® Award for Lifetime Achievement earned by Melissa Fields Tugwell establishes a foundation of excellence that supports Golden Hour's future endeavors. It reflects a culture grounded in accountability, customer service, and strategic growth, positioning the company as a continued innovator shaping the future of veterinary diagnostic support. For more information on Golden Hour's services, visit www.goldenhourvet.com.

Media Contact:

Media inquiries should be directed to [email protected]

or (346) 413-8300.

Golden Hour is a leading global provider of veterinary teleradiology services, delivering fast, accurate, board-certified radiology interpretations to veterinary clinics worldwide. Founded to offer transparent pricing and dependable turnaround times, the company supports practices across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. Golden Hour partners with clinics seeking lower per-case costs, no contracts, and no weekend or holiday upcharges. By combining experienced U.S. licensed radiologists with streamlined technology, Golden Hour ensures consistent, high-quality diagnostic support. Learn more at www.goldenhourvet.com.

SOURCE Golden Hour