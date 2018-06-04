Golden Leaf Holdings to Webcast, Live, at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 7

DATE: Thursday, June 7, 2018

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0618prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the association's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to save time and receive event updates.

The Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference on June 7, 2018 is made possible by a partnership between KCSA Strategic Communications and VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

In May 2018 , signed letter of intent to acquire Nevada and California cannabis cultivation facilities

, signed letter of intent to acquire and cannabis cultivation facilities In May 2018 , opened new Chalice Farms dispensary in Happy Valley, Oregon

, opened new Chalice Farms dispensary in In April 2018 , signed letter of intent to acquire California cannabis operation

, signed letter of intent to acquire cannabis operation In March 2018 , signed letter of intent with BlackShire Capital to launch Chalice Farms franchise model

, signed letter of intent with BlackShire Capital to launch Chalice Farms franchise model In March 2018 , Golden launched Fruit Chews edibles in Oregon

To be added to the Golden Leaf email distribution list, please email GLH@kcsa.com with 'GLH' in the subject line.

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada and Canada, is one of the largest cannabis oil and solution providers in North America, and a leading cannabis products company built around recognized brands. Golden Leaf cultivates, extracts, manufactures and distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farm retail dispensaries, as well as through third party dispensaries. Golden Leaf leverages a strong management team with cannabis and food industry experience to complement its expertise in extracting, refining and selling cannabis oil. Visit goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.

About VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Since 2010, VirtualInvestorConferences.com, created by BetterInvesting (NAIC) and PRNewswire, has been the only monthly virtual investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for presenting companies to meet directly with investors using a graphically-enhanced online platform.

Designed to replicate the look and feel of location-based investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences unites PR Newswire's leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with BetterInvesting's extensive retail investor audience network.

Disclaimer: This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's future business operations, the establishment of, and the future scope and scale of, the Chalice Farms retail system, the level of funding needed to establish the Chalice Farms franchise model, that the Chalice Farms franchise model will be successful and generate positive cash flows, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks including risks related to the expected timing of the Company's participation in the adult use market, market risks, risks inherent in manufacturing operations, difficulties of establishing a successful franchise model and other risks of the cannabis industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purpose. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration or an exemption from registration.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-leaf-holdings-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-june-7-300658909.html

SOURCE Golden Leaf Holdings

Related Links

http://goldenleafholdings.com

