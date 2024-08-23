Golden Malted Flips the Page; Rebrands as Golden Waffles

The fresh-baked waffle leader serving the world's best restaurants, hotels and theme parks for more than 85 years modernizes with new brand identity and unmistakable name

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1937, Golden Malted created the world's first all-inclusive waffle program. Today, as the undisputed expert in all things waffle, the company is rebranding to Golden Waffles, just in time for National Waffle Day on August 24, 2024.

The new name better associates the brand with offerings customers already know and love. "We're changing our name to Golden Waffles because that's what we do – we make golden, fresh-baked waffles!," says CEO Michael DiBeneditto. "As a service-oriented organization, our customers are always top of mind. Every day, Golden Waffles' service stands out by acting as an extension of our customers' operational team. Our dedication to servicing our customers, while delivering delicious, creative solutions remains strong as we go through this rebrand."

Waffles are having a moment as demand for freshly baked is surging, driven by consumer trends in comfort food, experiential dining and Instagrammability, as well as operator desire for maximizing profit:

In Q1 of 2024, waffles saw a 15.4% increase on restaurant appetizer menus compared to 2023. (Technomic)





Additionally, 53.8% of lodging operators reported offering waffles, up 12.8% year-over-year. (Technomic)





Waffles aren't just delicious; they're one of the most profitable menu items operators can offer.

Golden Waffles has more than 110,000 waffle irons spreading joy across the globe and serves over a billion waffles annually.

"By simplifying our name and modernizing our look, we're making it clear that our singular focus is to bring joy to customers by serving the best fresh-baked waffles in the food service industry," says Alissa Davis, VP of Marketing for Golden Waffles. "Our all-inclusive program – from direct door-to-door waffle mix delivery to onsite service and maintenance – lets operators focus on the sweet stuff, like making guests smile."

The brand's new look will begin rolling out ahead of National Waffle Day, including a new logo and website. Existing customers will see updated branding on items like equipment and packaging over the next few months.

In addition to the new brand identity, the company has made strategic hires to its leadership team, including Alissa Davis and Roxana Oxtoby, Chief Growth Officer. The rebrand also comes on the heels of Golden Waffles' new ownership under Arbor Investments and is a nod to previous company names (Carbon) and acquisitions made along the way (Heartland Waffles).

Foodservice operators interested in learning more about the all-inclusive waffle program for both front- and back-of-house use are encouraged to visit goldenwaffles.com or follow @goldenwaffles.co on Instagram.

About Golden Waffles and the All-Inclusive Waffle Program:

Golden Waffles, established in 1937 and headquartered in Glen Mills, PA, has been the industry leader in fresh-baked waffles for more than 85 years.

The world's first all-inclusive program revolutionized the fresh-baked waffle game for foodservice operators. By providing a comprehensive solution that includes best-in-class waffle iron equipment, high-quality waffle mix and proactive gold-glove customer service, Golden Waffles guarantees delicious, profitable and hassle-free waffles for businesses worldwide. From direct door-to-door delivery to onsite service and maintenance, the company ensures seamless operations for over 50,000 customers in North America and 60+ countries worldwide.

