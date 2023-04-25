Golden State Dermatology Expands Their Network in Los Angeles

Announcing a New Partnership with Moy-Fincher-Chipps Facial Plastics/Dermatology

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology (GSD) is pleased to announce a new partnership with the dermatology practice Moy-Fincher-Chipps Facial Plastics/Dermatology, with three locations in the Los Angeles area. The new partnership expands GSD's footprint from the Bay Area and California's Central Valley into Southern California.

Dr. Jennifer Herrmann, Dr. Ronald Moy, Dr. Edgar Fincher, Dr. Lisa Chipps

Moy-Fincher-Chipps is led by doctors Ronald Moy, MD; Edgar Fincher, MD, PhD; Lisa Chipps, MD, MS; and Jennifer Herrmann, MD with locations in Beverly Hills, Encino, and Torrance. The practice specializes in medical dermatology, cosmetic dermatology, cosmetic and facial plastic surgery, and skin cancer treatments.

The Moy-Fincher-Chipps team also includes Lauren Moy, MD as well as Jeffrey So, PA; Jillian Roy, FNP; Nisha Shah, PA-C; Kaitie McKeever, RN; and Caitlin Vandermolen, BSN, RN.

"We're always looking for opportunities to serve more patients in their local communities. That means we seek out partners who share our values, our high standards of care, and have great relationships," said Edward Becker, MD, founder of GSD. "We found the ideal practice in Moy-Fincher-Chipps, the premier practice in Southern California. Their significant presence and reputation in the Los Angeles area, and adding Dr. Ronald Moy as a leader in growing our group in Southern California, allows us to continue expanding thoughtfully and intentionally."

Dr. Ronald Moy has served in multiple leadership roles, some of which include: President of the American Academy of Dermatology (2011-2012), President of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (2004-2005), as well as past professor, former Co-Chief of the UCLA division of Dermatology, and former Chief of Dermatologic Surgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

"We are excited to join Golden State Dermatology and gain new colleagues who share our approach to providing the best care and staying at the cutting edge of dermatology and cosmetic surgery services and treatments. I'm also very much looking forward to being a leader on the team that will continue to grow in our market," said Ronald Moy, MD of Moy-Fincher-Chipps and past president of the American Academy of Dermatology and American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery.

"Our new partnership with GSD will allow us to enhance and expand our ability to provide top-notch care to our medical and cosmetic patients. We welcome GSD to our Los Angeles community," said Lisa Chipps, MD, a partner at Moy-Fincher-Chipps.

Moy-Fincher-Chipps is renowned in the field of dermatology, plastic surgery, and custom laser treatments. All five physicians are board-certified dermatologists and fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons. The team of dermatologists is a leader in cosmetic dermatology using cutting-edge techniques to correct the signs of aging, treat sun damage, and address general and cosmetic skin care concerns.

The team at Moy-Fincher-Chipps Facial Plastics/Dermatology is committed to advance the field of dermatology by performing breakthrough research. The physicians have helped develop and test new products and devices for treating multiple types of skin conditions and skin cancer.

The Los Angeles-area clinics are located at:

421 N. Rodeo Drive, 2 nd Floor, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Floor, 90210 5400 Balboa Blvd, Suite 220, Encino, CA 91436

Blvd, Suite 220, 91436 2802 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA 90505

GSD offers more than 30 convenient locations throughout Northern California, the Central Valley, and the Los Angeles area and accepts most forms of insurance. To learn more about Golden State Dermatology, please visit GoldenStateDermatology.com.

About Golden State Dermatology

Amid the health care consolidation, Golden State Dermatology (GSD) was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician-owned and led and is rapidly growing with over 80 providers across California. GSD is led by a team of board-certified dermatologists with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery, pathology, and plastic surgery in state-of-the-art medical facilities.

GSD is actively looking to partner with leading dermatology clinics and dermatologists to further its vision to become the leading network of comprehensive dermatology services in the Western US. For more information about our partnership opportunities, please contact Daniel Koob, Chief Development Officer, at [email protected] or visit goldenstatedermatology.com/partnership-opportunities.

