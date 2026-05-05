Golden Waffles Helps Operators Easily Meet the Protein and Fiber Moment with New Nutritional Boost Packs

The fresh-baked waffle leader introduces a simple, effortless way for operators to add a good source of protein or fiber through a trusted, turnkey waffle program

GLEN MILLS, Pa., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumer demand grows for protein, fiber and functional indulgence, Golden Waffles is giving operators a simple new way to respond without disrupting their operations. Today, the company announced the launch of its new Protein and Fiber Nutritional Boost Packs: pre-portioned add-ins that help operators offer a good source of protein or fiber within Golden Waffles' existing fresh-baked waffle program.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for foodservice. According to the International Food Information Council (IFIC), 70% of consumers are actively trying to consume more protein, and 64% are actively seeking more fiber. Meanwhile, Datassential's 2026 Trends Report names fiber "the new protein," with more than half of consumers saying gut health will be a top priority this year.

Designed specifically for Golden Waffles' mixes, the Nutritional Boost Packs give operators a seamless way to meet those shifting preferences without introducing a separate mix, new equipment or added back-of-house complexity. Operators can easily adopt or expand their existing program while continuing to deliver the fresh-baked waffle experience guests crave.

"Consumers shouldn't have to choose between great taste and better nutrition, and operators shouldn't have to make things harder on themselves to deliver both," said Michael DiBeneditto, CEO of Golden Waffles. "We wanted to make it easy to add protein or fiber to the fresh-baked waffles guests already love, with zero friction for operators."

The new offerings preserve the crispy-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside, fresh-baked taste that defines the Golden Waffles experience, while giving operators a new way to align with emerging nutrition priorities. The line includes:

Protein Nutritional Boost Pack — delivers a good source of protein per FDA standards, with 5g of protein when added to the Complete Mix and 6g when combined with the Original Mix (based on one serving, which is half of a standard 7" waffle; each waffle contains two servings).

Fiber Nutritional Boost Pack — delivers a good source of fiber per FDA standards, adding 2.96g of fiber to the Complete Mix and 2.8g to the Original Mix (based on one serving, which is half of a standard 7" waffle; each waffle contains two servings).

Golden Waffles will debut the new Nutritional Boost Packs at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago. A fixture at the show since 1946 and its second-oldest exhibitor, the company will showcase the innovation at Booth #3825 in the South Building, May 16–19, where attendees can sample the products, see live demos and explore more ways to menu waffles across dayparts and segments.

To learn more, visit www.goldenwaffles.com or follow @goldenwaffles.co on Instagram and @goldenwaffles on LinkedIn.

About Golden Waffles

Golden Waffles, established in 1937 and headquartered in Glen Mills, PA, is the inventor of the world's first all-inclusive waffle program and a leader in fresh-baked waffle solutions for foodservice operators. The company serves more than 50,000 customer locations across North America and in more than 60 countries, helping operators across QSR, full-service restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues and convenience stores deliver high-quality waffle offerings with ease. For more information, visit www.goldenwaffles.com, Instagram @goldenwaffles.co or LinkedIn @goldenwaffles.

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SOURCE Golden Waffles