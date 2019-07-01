Golden West Food Group Launches Moe's Southwest Grill "At Home" at Walmart

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden West Food Group is bringing two new flavors of Moe's Southwest Grill fully cooked meats to Walmart stores across the U.S. Moe's has been voted the number one Mexican food chain two years in a row by Business Magazine, and now consumers have the chance to bring Moe's award-winning meats home by purchasing them at their local grocery store.

"We're excited to extend a taste of our Moe's products to the grocery consumer through this partnership with Golden West Food Group," said Dave Mikita, SVP and President of Focus Brands Global Channels Team. "They 'get' the Moe's brand and understand the tastes of our devoted customer base."

Moe's Southwest Grill Barbacoa Braised Shredded Beef and Moe's Southwest Grill Fajita Style Shredded Chicken are both delicious and flavorful options that only take two to three minutes to prepare. The Barbacoa Braised Shredded Beef is seasoned with salt, cilantro, garlic, cumin and oregano. Meanwhile, the Fajita Style Shredded Chicken is seasoned with chili, black pepper, oregano and garlic. With these ingredients, Moe's fully cooked meats are bound to bring the sizzling Southwest flavor Moe's is known for to consumer's kitchen tables.

"Moe's is a beloved Mexican food chain, so we're excited to bring their famous flavors to retail," said Josh Solovy, President of Golden West Food Group. "This gives consumers the opportunity to prepare Moe's Mexican-style food in their own home."

Moe's is a growing and award-winning brand which has opened 238 new restaurants in the last five years. It's fanbase has increased dramatically since the restaurant was created 18 years ago, and now their demands can be satisfied by taking a trip down the refrigerated food aisle at local Walmart locations.

About Moe's Southwest Grill

Welcome to Moe's!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe's Southwest Grill is a fast casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe's has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family. Whether you visit one of our 700 franchised locations or have us cater your next event, free chips and salsa come with every order. Moe's Southwest Grill has been recognized as the Brand of the Year in the Fast Casual Mexican Restaurant category for two years in a row based on the 2016 & 2017 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Studies. Check us out online at www.moes.com to find a store near you.

About Golden West Food Group

Golden West Food Group (GWFG) is a premium manufacturer of food products and is noted for its nationally distributed line of Jack Daniel's Ready to Eat meats. GWFG offers thousands of foodservice & retail products nationwide to a variety of customers in Foodservice, Military, Private Label, Retail & Licensed Retail channels. Golden West Food Group products can be found at all major retailers, club stores, restaurant chains, foodservice distributors, casinos, military commissaries, resorts and theme parks and are distributed nationally on a weekly basis.

