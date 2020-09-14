Goldfish Swim School Announces Multi-Unit Agreement Bringing Seven New Schools to New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC , the premier learn-to-swim franchise concept, has announced a new multi-unit signed franchise agreement in New York that will bring seven new schools to the state over the next six to seven years. The new schools will open in Manhattan and the greater New York City market where there is a large density of children with a high demand for quality swim lessons. Behind this development effort is BHB Group – Goldfish Swim School's largest franchisee group – that joined the brand in 2009 and now owns 13 thriving schools.

BHB Group opened the first Goldfish Swim School franchise location in Farmington Hills, MI. Seeing the true strength of the brand, the group embarked on several additional development deals and now operates 13 schools across five states, with two schools already open and operating in New York in Garden City and Farmingdale. The team has targeted New York for additional growth based on strong market demographics and its sophisticated management team already in place – seeing now as an opportune time to expand.

"We've always been attracted to Goldfish Swim School's brand strength and company culture, and that affection only grew throughout the pandemic and further validated that we made the right decision to invest and grow with the brand," said Katie Lee, operations owner of BHB Group. "While every day during the pandemic presented a new challenge, the Franchise Office remained one step ahead. Whether it was financial, marketing or legal resources via the COVID-19 support site, frequent system wide communication, one-on-one crisis support or robust reopening plans, we had assistance every step of the way. The importance of water safety and drowning prevention isn't going anywhere – we're providing a lifesaving skill to children and aim to continue growing with this brand where we have immense support and sound operations."

With a determined leadership team, committed group of franchise partners and loyal members who understand the importance of water safety, Goldfish Swim School has accelerated development efforts and is poised for long-term success. The brand closed out the first half of 2020 with 12 new school openings and is on track to surpass last year's 17 school openings by expanding to open a total of 20 by year-end.

"It has been amazing to see our system rally together and navigate the pandemic head on," said Chris McCuiston, CEO & Co-Founder of Goldfish Swim School. "We've built an incredible culture and I'm beyond appreciative of our dedicated franchisees and hardworking Franchise Office support team working together to propel this brand to greatness. We've successfully reopened our 100-plus locations through our Safer. Stronger. Together. ™ initiative and remain focused on the continued growth of this brand as we aim to expand our footprint with franchisees who believe in our mission and vision."

The successful growth achieved by the brand has been touted in the franchise space, with several recent award wins. The brand ranked in the top 10 on Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, No. 28 in Entrepreneur Magazine 's Franchise 500®, while also making an appearance on The Inc. 5000 list for the sixth year in a row, which ranks the fastest growing private companies in the nation. Consistently outranking its competition, Goldfish Swim School continues to prove itself as the largest and most established swim school franchise in the space.

The company is seeking qualified and engaged individuals who are involved with their community, have a passion for water safety, and are hungry to dive into the world of franchising. Today, with 100-plus locations open and 124 in development across 29 states, the brand is on track for strategic franchise expansion.

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Each school's number one focus and main priority is always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

For more information on Goldfish Swim School and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchise-opportunities/ or call 248-801-1850.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its Franchise 500® ranking, Franchise Times' 2020 Fast & Serious List, and Inc. Magazine's 2019 Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with more than 100 schools open, and an additional 100+ in development in more than 29 states and Canada.

Media Contact: Kelly McNamara, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300, [email protected]

SOURCE Goldfish Swim School