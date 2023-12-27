GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR 6 NEW SCHOOLS IN CALIFORNIA

Swimergy4 LLC plans to open three Goldfish Swim Schools in Orange County . Led by Parag Mehta, the team's first school is planned to open in fall 2024 in Santa Ana at 3357 S. Bristol St.

Shivshakti Corporation plans to open three Goldfish Swim Schools throughout Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. Led by Khyati Thakkar , the team's first school is planned to open in winter 2025.

"As we expand into the West Coast, we are pleased to have identified two franchise groups and know that Parag, Khyati, and their partners have demonstrated passion and commitment to kids and water safety," said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School. "We know their dedication will lead the way as they educate children to be safer in and around the water throughout Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties."

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Each new swim school employs 50 people, on average.

"Every year, our Goldfish Swim Schools are teaching 10 million swim lessons to help reduce childhood drowning throughout the country, and we're actively seeking proven operators in California," said McCuiston. "My wife and I developed the franchise brand nearly 18 years ago, and given the alarming shortage of swimcare providers throughout the state, we know the benefits each lesson will bring to children."

Currently, there is one Goldfish Swim School location in California, in Aliso Viejo, which is owned and operated by Jesal Mehta, who will join efforts to expand the brand throughout the state. Goldfish Swim School is currently seeking proven operators in California throughout Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles.

For more information on Goldfish Swim School and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchise-opportunities/ or call 248-801-1850.

About Goldfish Swim School:

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged four months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to more than 160 schools in over 30 states, with an additional 150-plus in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 69 overall in Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500® and has been recognized as the #1 children's fitness franchise for eight consecutive years, was named to Franchise Times' Top 500 for 2023 and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2023. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America. For information on franchising, go to www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchising-opportunities.

