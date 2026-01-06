GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL URGES FAMILIES TO PREPARE FOR HIDDEN DROWNING RISKS AT HOME DURING NATIONAL BATH SAFETY MONTH

The Leading Water Safety Authority Provides Life-Saving Tips to Protect Children Beyond the Pool This January

TROY, Mich., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This January, Goldfish Swim School is raising awareness for National Bath Safety Month by highlighting a serious, often-overlooked danger: at-home drowning. While pools are often top-of-mind, it's important to remember that drowning risks are not seasonal. As North America's leading swim school for infants and children, Goldfish Swim School is underscoring the critical need for constant supervision around bathtubs and other household water sources.

Drowning remains a primary cause of accidental death for young children, often occurring silently in as little as one inch of water. National data shows that nearly 70% of toddler drownings happen during "non-swim times," and the CDC reports that 75% of infant drowning deaths occur in bathtubs.

"It's a misconception that drowning only happens in large bodies of water like lakes or swimming pools," says Dr. Molly O'Shea , Goldfish Swim School's official pediatrician and nationally recognized child health expert. "The bathtub presents a very real, very serious risk, especially for the youngest children. Constant, focused supervision is non-negotiable, and parents should never leave a baby or toddler unattended to in the tub, not even for a second to grab a towel or check your phone."

Key safety tips for parents during National Bath Safety Month and all year long from the experts at Goldfish Swim School include:

Prepare in Advance: Set up the bathroom before children enter the water with towel, washcloth, soap, diaper and anything else you need close at hand.

Focused Supervision: Designate an adult to be within arms' reach of infants and toddlers in the tub at all times. Avoid distractions like phones or books.

Water Depth: Keep water shallow, filling the tub just a few inches.

Drain Immediately: Drain the tub as soon as bath time is over to eliminate the risk of a child re-entering or falling into standing water.

Secure the Bathroom: Use childproof locks or doorknob covers to prevent young children from entering the bathroom unsupervised.

Enroll in Swim Lessons: Water safety education is the single most effective barrier against drowning. Goldfish Swim School emphasizes safe practices and teaches crucial life-saving skills from an early age.

Beyond its standard curriculum for children ages 4 months to 12 years, select Goldfish Swim School locations host dedicated 30-minute Bath Time Safety seminars. These baby-specific sessions are designed to equip parents and caregivers with the vital knowledge needed to maintain a safe home environment and prevent drowning accidents.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to more than 200 schools in over 40 states and Canada, with an additional 150-plus in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 75 overall in Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500® and has been recognized as the No. 1 swimming lessons franchise for nine consecutive years, was ranked No. 30 in Franchise Times' 2025 Fast & Serious List and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2025.

