GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL APPOINTS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Dennis Leskowski to oversee brand's technology, software and data integration

TROY, Mich., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC, the leading swim school franchise in North America, welcomes Dennis Leskowski as chief technology officer, marking the brand's commitment to continuously advance technology capabilities for members and franchisees alike.

Leskowski brings over 25 years of experience to Goldfish Swim School, with an impressive leadership track record marked by his dedication to creating intuitive digital experiences for both customers and business stakeholders.

Prior to joining the brand, he spearheaded award-winning, enterprise-wide digital transformations for Fortune 500 pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical device companies. Notably, he led a transformative initiative that digitized sales, marketing, operations, finance and human resources divisions within a 25,000-employee multinational corporation.

"As we look at our next stage of growth, we are thrilled to welcome our new chief technology officer to the team. Dennis has the expertise and vision to propel our swim lesson experience to new heights. With our innovative CTO on board, we're poised to make a splash in the world of swim education by delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to enhance the customer journey, " said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC. "Together, we're diving into an exciting era of innovation and advancement, and we can't wait to see the incredible strides Dennis will help us make in improving the quality of our swim lessons and member experience."

Leskowski will oversee the brand's technology, software and data integration. His primary focus will be on enhancing the customer journey and streamlining operational processes to ensure an exceptional experience for members.

"Over the course of my career, I've been committed to creating intuitive digital experiences for both customers and business stakeholders across a diverse range of industries," said Leskowski. "I'm eager to continue that commitment with a brand that has a lifesaving mission to positively impact communities, and I'm looking forward to collaborating with the team to enhance the digital experience for members and schools."

This new role marks a new chapter for the brand's commitment to technological innovation and excellence as Goldfish Swim School continues its mission to provide cutting-edge educational and Golden Experiences for their members.

About Goldfish Swim School:

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to 155+ schools in 30+ states, with an additional 150+ in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 69 overall in Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500, has been recognized as the No. 1 provider of children's swimming lessons for seven consecutive years, was recently named to Inc. 5000 for 2023 and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2023. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America. For information on franchising, go to www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchising-opportunities .

