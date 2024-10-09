GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL CELEBRATES MILESTONE BRAND GROWTH AND FRANCHISEE ACCOLADES AT ANNUAL OWNERS' CELEBRATION

With 170+ open schools across North America, Goldfish Swim School has increased enrollment across the brand by 4.8%, teaching more than 10 million swim lessons to over 200,000 children in 2023, and is on track to teach 11 million lessons to 220,000 kids by the end of 2024. The brand has signed 70 new franchise locations since 2023 and increased retention at existing locations through their Lesson Quality Dashboard, allowing for continually enhanced training and curriculum offerings. Powerful, mission-based national partnerships with Every Child a Swimmer, the USA Swimming Foundation and the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, participation in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson, and engagement of World Champion and Olympic Swimmers Cullen Jones and Ryan Murphy have furthered the brand's awareness and impact.

During the annual event, co-founder and CEO Chris McCuiston and President Andrew McCuiston presented "School of the Year" honors to Goldfish Swim School – Manchester (CT) and the "Rookie of the Year" award to Goldfish Swim School – Puyallup (WA), recognizing teams who exemplify the unique set of Core Values that have made Goldfish Swim School a leader in its category and communities. These values include: Going Above and Beyond to Create a Golden Experience, Providing WOW! Customer Service, Treating People with Integrity, Compassion and Trust, Meeting & Exceeding Expectations so you see Extraordinary Results and Remembering to Celebrate.

Under the direction of Owner Tracey McCaghy, Goldfish Swim School – Manchester in Connecticut was awarded "School of the Year" for their exceptional commitment to upholding the Goldfish Swim School core values. The school has built a deep sales culture and created a successful school-wide referral program, resulting in a positive net gain each month this year to surpass their 2023 enrollment numbers, reaching more children with their life-saving mission. Through high-touch initial team training and consistent, ongoing development, the school boasts high team retention and engagement which, in turn, is reflected in the Golden Experience offered to their members.

Goldfish Swim School – Puyallup in Washington, led by Operating Owner Corri Hastings, received the "Rookie of the Year" award, celebrating a school that is new to the Goldfish Swim School Franchise family, but has already made a big splash within its community. Through early adoption of best practices, including specialized front desk training and updated soft-opening exercises, the school enjoyed an extremely smooth opening that led to large initial enrollment of families seeking to be safer in and around the water. Committed to having the right people in the right roles from the beginning, the school was highly selective in their hiring process and followed with extensive pre-opening trainings and clear communication of expectations to their team, ensuring a Golden Experience for families and establishing the groundwork for success for the next school in the pipeline.

These two awards build on the Core Value award winners, who were recognized in August at the brand's School Leadership Summit in Troy, MI:

Going Above and Beyond to Create a Golden Experience! Award - Goldfish Swim School - Shoreline (WA)

- Goldfish Swim School - Shoreline (WA) Providing WOW! Customer Service Award – Goldfish Swim School - Portland (ME)

– Goldfish Swim School - (ME) Treating People with Integrity, Compassion, and Trust Award - Goldfish Swim School - Gilbert (AZ)

- Goldfish Swim School - Gilbert (AZ) Meeting & Exceeding Expectations so you see Extraordinary Results Award - Goldfish Swim School - Bethlehem (PA)

- Goldfish Swim School - (PA) Making a Big Deal out of Life's Accomplishments by Remembering to Celebrate! Award - Goldfish Swim School - Franklin, TN

"We are so proud to celebrate these extraordinary schools and their remarkable efforts," said Chris McCuiston, CEO & co-founder of Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC. "With drowning deaths on the rise this year, it is so important to provide crucial water safety education and swim lessons to help keep kids and families safer in and around water. Each of these outstanding schools truly epitomizes our brand's unwavering mission to provide the highest quality swim lessons, fostering excellence and offering a Golden Experience for all of our Goldfish families."

Goldfish Swim School continues to be the industry leader in franchising for children's swim schools. For eight years, the brand has ranked #1 for swimming lessons on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500. Throughout 2024, the brand is the top ranking swim lesson franchise on Franchise Times Fast and Serious list, ranking at #20 in 2024, received the 2024 Franchise Times Zor Award as Top Brand to Buy, and ranked a Most Profitable Franchise in 2024 by Franchise Business Review. With 170+ open locations, the brand opens, on average, 1-2 new schools each month, all while continuing to be focused on its strategic franchise expansion across North America. To date for 2024, Goldfish has awarded 27 new schools to be developed over the next several years. Additionally, the franchise has opened 12 new schools in 10 states, which will provide more than 600 employment opportunities, as they work towards maturity.

Franchise opportunities remain available in California, Tampa, Dallas and other markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information on Goldfish Swim School and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchise-opportunities/ or call 248-801-1850.

About Goldfish Swim School:

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to more than 170 schools in over 30 states and Canada, with an additional 160+ in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 74 overall in Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500® and has been recognized as the No. 1 swimming lessons franchise for eight consecutive years, was named to Franchise Times' Top Brand to Buy in 2024 and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2024.

