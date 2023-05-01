GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL MAKING WAVES FOR NATIONAL WATER SAFETY MONTH

Survey says only a third of parents are confident in their kids' swimming ability heading into summer swim season

TROY, Mich., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study commissioned by Goldfish Swim School, the leading swim school franchise in the U.S., revealed that 57% of families are planning to vacation around water this summer, but only a third of parents are very confident in their children's swimming ability.

With its mission to raise awareness about water safety ahead of the summer months, Goldfish Swim School is launching its third annual "Safer Swimmer Pledge", a commitment to following five golden rules of water safety with a philanthropic tie-in, in honor of National Water Safety Month in May.

New this year is the "Biggest Wavemakers Challenge," which encourages Goldfish students to be ambassadors for water safety and get their friends, classmates and communities to take the Safer Swimmer Pledge. The "wavemaker" who gathers the most pledges via the Goldfish website at https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/safer-swimmer-pledge will receive a VIP pool party for their closest friends, as well as a year of free swim lessons.

"As more than half of U.S. families prepare to vacation near water this summer, water safety is a critical issue that requires attention and action from all of us," said Dr. Molly O'Shea, the official pediatrician of Goldfish Swim School. "According to the CDC, drowning is the No. 1 cause of accidental death for kids ages 1-4 and the second-leading cause of unintentional injury death for kids ages 5-14. Studies show that swim lessons reduce the risk of drowning by 88%, so we need to prioritize the importance of teaching children to swim safely and be safer around water, not only for their physical health but also for parents' peace of mind so that families can enjoy safer summers and safer travels."

The Safer Swimmer Pledge is a series of commitments that remind children and parents to be smart around water:

"Whether I'm at home, the beach or pool, I will play it cool and follow the rules."

"When it comes to swimming, water safety is key, that's why I will always have an adult with me!"

"When I'm around water or on a boat, I can wear a life jacket to help me float."

"No matter how deep the water may be, I'll always jump in with my feet."

"If I see a swimmer in need, I know how to help them indeed! First, I'll throw them something to float, and then I'll go and get an adult."

"Since launching this campaign in 2021, over 15,000 families have shown their commitment to water safety by taking the Safer Swimmer Pledge, and we are confident that we can make an even greater impact this year through our Biggest Wavemakers Challenge," said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School. "At Goldfish Swim School, we are committed to providing parents and children with the knowledge and skills they need to be safer in and around the water. We encourage everyone to take the pledge and join us in this critical mission to prevent water-related accidents."

To further motivate pledge-takers, families who take the pledge online in May will be entered to win fin-tastic prizes, including a year of free swim lessons to one winner per week— plus, one lucky swimmer will win a $5,000 family beach getaway. Additionally, the Goldfish Swim School with the most pledges will win a VIP pool party with two Goldfish Swim School brand ambassadors, world champion swimmer and four-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy and four-time Olympic swimming medalist and first African American world record-holder Cullen Jones.

After taking the pledge online, families will receive access to at-home water safety tools and activities, as well as a promo code for a 25% discount on any Speedo USA purchase, with 10% of that purchase being donated to the USA Swimming Foundation. Additionally, Goldfish Swim School Franchising will donate $1 for each virtual pledge taken to the foundation, helping provide access to swim lessons to underserved children across the U.S. In Canada , schools will partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Halton and Hamilton to promote water safety and access to swim lessons in their communities.

More information on water safety is available on the Goldfish Swim School website at https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/.

