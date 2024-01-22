GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL RANKS NO. 1 IN SWIMMING LESSONS CATEGORY IN ENTREPRENEUR'S HIGHLY COMPETITIVE FRANCHISE 500® FOR 8TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

News provided by

Goldfish Swim School

22 Jan, 2024, 07:45 ET

Nation's leading swim school franchise also claims spot in top 100 across all brands

TROY, Mich., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC, the premier learn-to-swim franchise concept, was named the top swimming lessons franchise business and No. 74 overall on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Goldfish Swim School has been ranked in the top 100 and as the top swimming lessons franchise since 2017. 

Now in its 45th year, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500 is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. 

The top category ranking builds on Goldfish Swim School's impressive growth in 2023, increasing to more than 160 locations across North America and teaching more than 10 million swim lessons. Goldfish's commitment to its Core Values, unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power all contribute to its top-tier ranking. 

"2023 was a big year for Goldfish Swim School. This ranking reflects the hard work of our franchisees and franchise support team, not only last year but since we began franchising in 2009," said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School. "At Goldfish Swim School, we believe in celebration, and while we're all proud of this recognition, I'm focused on making 2024 an even better year for our brand as we continue to grow, both in size and brand equity." 

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise receives a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order. 

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Goldfish Swim School's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

For more information on Goldfish Swim School and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchise-opportunities/ or call 248-801-1850.

About Goldfish Swim School
Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to more than 160 schools in over 30 states, with more than 150 in development. Ranked No. 74 overall in Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500®, Goldfish has been recognized by Entrepreneur as the No. 1 provider of children's swimming lessons for eight consecutive years, was named to Franchise Times' Top 500 for 2023 and is rated a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2023. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America. For information on franchising, go to www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchising-opportunities.

