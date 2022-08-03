Goldman Sachs and Thoma Bravo lead Aisera's $90 Million Series D Funding to Strengthen Employee and Customer Experiences with AI Service Experience Platform

Oversubscribed round comes at a time of unprecedented 300% year-over-year growth for Conversational AI & Automation leader

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aisera , the world's first AI-driven service experience platform for automated employee experiences (EX) and customer experiences (CX), announced today that it secured $90M in Series D funding led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) and Thoma Bravo. The oversubscribed round also includes participation from leading investors True Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Icon Ventures, World Innovation Lab (WIL), Zoom Ventures, Khosla Ventures, First Round Capital, Maynard Webb (Webb Investment Network), Ram Shriram (Sherpalo Ventures), and Silicon Valley Bank. The additional funding will further strengthen Aisera's position as the leading Artificial Intelligence Service Experience (AISX) platform while accelerating its market expansion across industry verticals as well as its global growth and go-to-market strategy.

The new funding comes at a time of unprecedented growth for Aisera. In addition to achieving year-over-year growth of over 300% and expanding its customer base to more than 75 million users, the company has secured several Fortune 1000 customers, including Grant Thornton, Zoom, Workday, McAfee, Chegg, Carta, Dave, and others. Given the backdrop of economic uncertainty with market dynamics driven by inflation and high-interest rates, enterprises have been turning to AI & automation capabilities to increase workforce efficiency, support increasingly human-centric workplaces, and enhance customer loyalty and brand affinity with fewer resources.

"AI has become necessary to support employees in today's highly inflationary, work-from-anywhere environment and customers who expect to get the help they need expeditiously," said Muddu Sudhakar, founder and CEO, Aisera. "Advances in conversational AI deliver better experiences than traditional support solutions like legacy ITSM and Customer Support providers. With the injection of growth capital from Goldman Sachs and Thoma Bravo, Aisera will be the invisible hand of innovation that enables all users – across all lines of business and industries – to get the support experiences they've come to expect without human latency, error, or disruption. With our AISX capabilities, enterprises can resolve issues, drive activation, and tap critical intelligence sources in minutes versus days."

"With a laser focus on delivering exceptional employee and customer experiences through its cloud-native AI Service Experience products and solutions, Aisera is a trusted partner to global enterprises looking to streamline support workflows," said Christine Kang, Partner at Thoma Bravo. "We are excited to leverage our software and operational expertise to support the talented Aisera team as they accelerate growth and innovation and expand their market leadership."

Aisera offers the industry's first proactive, personalized, and predictive AI Service Experience platform, incorporating AI Service Desk, AI Customer Service, and Ticket AI with Agent-Assist for B2B and B2C organizations. Propelled by AI and machine learning, the Aisera platform auto-resolves tasks, actions, and workflows for IT, HR, Customer Service, Sales, and Operations. It seamlessly integrates with enterprise applications like ServiceNow, Salesforce, Oracle, Zendesk, Workday, Adobe, Atlassian, and BMC. Aisera is a future of work which drastically reduces costs and unlocks productivity with best-in-class business operations, revenue, and growth.

"ITSM revolutionized how organizations deliver services to their customers and employees, but these services have been commoditized and have often been hamstrung by human intervention," said David Campbell, Managing Director, Goldman Sachs. "With the advent of conversational AI technology, the market is ripe for disruption, and we invested in Aisera because we believe it is one of the only companies in this space poised to deliver end-to-end experiences that align with the needs of modern users."

Aisera's innovative unsupervised Natural Language Understanding (NLU) and AI knowledge graph-based conversational AI and automation solutions offer user intelligence, user behavior analysis, and a secure enterprise-grade AI experience that enables unprecedented satisfaction across business processes, tasks, and workflows. Customers can expect dramatic improvements in EX and CX—up to 85 percent—while reducing support costs by 70 percent or more on tools, licenses, and resources with quick time to value.

Aisera was founded by Muddu Sudhakar, a serial entrepreneur with deep product, technology, and GTM experience in enterprise markets, including AI/machine learning, big data, cloud, cybersecurity, IoT, SaaS, storage, and chip/Semiconductors. He is an investor and board member in many companies with strong operating experience with startups, as the CEO of Caspida, Cetas, Kazeon, and Sanera prior to their acquisitions, and as SVP & GM roles in large public companies, including ServiceNow, Splunk, VMware, and EMC. Aisera has been recognized as a member of the Forbes AI 50, as well as a Gartner Cool Vendor.

Aisera offers the world's first AI-driven service experience solution that automates operations and support for IT, sales, and customer service, making businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like self-service resolutions to users. Aisera fast tracks the digital transformation journey with user and service behavioral intelligence that drives end-to-end automation of tasks, actions, and business processes. Aisera is a top-tier, VC-funded startup headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif.

Bringing together traditional and alternative investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management provides clients around the world with a dedicated partnership and focus on long-term performance. As the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), we deliver investment and advisory services for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals, drawing from our deeply connected global network and tailored expert insights, across every region and market—overseeing more than $2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide as of March 31, 2022. Driven by a passion for our clients' performance, we seek to build long-term relationships based on conviction, sustainable outcomes, and shared success over time. Goldman Sachs Asset Management invests in the full spectrum of alternatives, including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure. Since 2003 the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management comprising more than 75 individuals has invested over $13 billion in companies led by visionary founders and CEOs. We focus exclusively on investments in growth stage and technology-driven companies spanning multiple industries, including enterprise technology, financial technology, consumer and healthcare. Follow us on LinkedIn .

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $114 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 380 companies representing over $190 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.

