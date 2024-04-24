Goldman Sachs Executives Empower Military Children through Education

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation observes the Month of the Military Child, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation extends its gratitude to Goldman Sachs executives who have utilized the Goldman Sachs Gives program, in partnership with the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, to provide unwavering support and extraordinary opportunities for military families.

Through the GS Gives program, over 60 individual executives within Goldman Sachs have tied their personal giving to Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, aligning with the foundation's mission to offer college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. These executives' dedication, combined with Goldman Sachs' generous matching program, has generated nearly $1.7 million in support of Gold Star scholars. This support has paved the way for 270 years of college education and created an estimated $27 million in social impact.

"The significance of the partnership between Goldman Sachs executives and Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation extends far beyond monetary contributions," said David Kim, Co-founder of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. "It embodies the core values of compassion, generosity, and commitment to service to our military veterans that define it. We are extremely grateful for the dedication and impact this program has had on our Gold Star scholars."

Goldman Sachs executives' scholarships have served as a lifeline of opportunity for military families, providing access to higher education and offering hope for a brighter future. Through their ongoing support, they have not only invested in the education of Gold Star scholars but also honored the legacies of fallen heroes and their families.

About Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation honors the sacrifices of our fallen military heroes by ensuring the success of their children through college education. Since 2002, we have provided over $79 million in support to more than 3,200 military children from all branches who lost a parent in the line of duty. We estimate there are approximately 25,000 such children, and they will need $625 million to complete college. Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation has earned a perfect rating from Charity Navigator, and due to generous Board donations, 98% of third-party donations go to programs. Help today by visiting www.fallenpatriots.org.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Contact: Julie Dion Office: (904) 249-9784 Mobile: (904) 612-8976 https://www.fallenpatriots.org/

