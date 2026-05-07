Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, TD Securities, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America Join LTX in Bid to Unlock Greater Liquidity in Corporate Bonds

Broadridge-backed LTX to add Representatives from J.P. Morgan and TD Securities to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LTX, an AI-powered corporate bond e-trading venue backed by global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), today announced that Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, TD Securities (through its subsidiary, TD Financial Products LLC), Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America have joined LTX as fully integrated liquidity providers. This major milestone underscores the participants' commitment to serving buy-side clients by delivering increased choice and improving liquidity in fixed income markets. J.P. Morgan and TD Securities will each appoint a representative to LTX's Board of Directors.

The AI-powered LTX corporate bond e-trading platform offers investors access to a suite of innovative trading tools including the award-winning BondGPTSM solution. These leading dealers will provide investment grade and high yield bond liquidity on the platform, joining 40+ liquidity providers and 100+ buy-side investors already on LTX.

Patrick Whelan, Global Head of FICC Digital Markets at JP Morgan, said, "In a competitive market, we're committed to supporting new entrants and fostering greater competition in the US credit multi-dealer platform landscape. Our collaboration with LTX leverages innovative technology to broaden investor access, enhance liquidity, and streamline execution—empowering clients with more choice and driving industry advancement."

"We've been impressed by LTX's commitment to deliver innovative execution and artificial intelligence solutions to both sell-side and buy-side participants," said Marty Mannion, Co-Head of TD Financial Products. "We are excited to enter into this strategic partnership and accelerate these efforts to drive greater efficiencies in the corporate bond market."

"We are excited to welcome these five leading dealers as fully integrated liquidity providers and look forward to working with them to drive increased liquidity and execution in the fixed income marketplace," said Chris Perry, President of Broadridge. "Broadridge's commitment to helping our clients innovate and grow through cost effective technology solutions is further reinforced by the inclusion of these premier institutions. I'm also excited to welcome J.P. Morgan and TD Bank to the Board of LTX."

"We're thrilled to be working with Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, TD Securities, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America as liquidity providers on LTX," said Jim Kwiatkowski, CEO of LTX. "The combination of LTX's innovative trading tools and AI-powered workflows with the deep liquidity and market expertise of these leading institutions positions us to help transform corporate bond trading. Together, we are unlocking liquidity, optimizing efficiency, and helping drive down trading costs for the market. It's an exciting time for LTX, for our growing list of buyside clients, and for the future of corporate bond trading."

Backed by Broadridge, LTX was created to address corporate bond market challenges that have slowed the growth in adoption of electronic trading compared to other markets by offering certain benefits. These include facilitating essential dealer-client relationships, lower trading and data costs, and better e-trading options for large sized trades. Partnering with some of the leading market participants, LTX is uniquely positioned to address these industry pain points by using patented AI and execution protocols to deliver improved liquidity at a lower cost, while facilitating relationships between dealers and buy-side clients through direct, fully disclosed trading. The addition of these liquidity providers underscores LTX's position as a dynamic marketplace for buy- and sell-side corporate bond market participants.

LTX's latest innovation, BondGPT Intelligence, brings GenAI-powered insights directly into investing and trading workflows, anticipating traders' needs and helping them identify opportunities and execute trades more efficiently. Using patented technology for the methods and systems behind BondGPT including the large language model (LLM) orchestration of machine learning agents, these milestones build on LTX's legacy of harnessing innovation to further electronify the corporate bond market and reinforce Broadridge's commitment to advancing intelligent trading solutions.

About LTX

LTX is an electronic trading platform that enables corporate bond market participants to trade smarter, combining powerful, patented artificial intelligence with innovative e-trading protocols to improve liquidity, efficiency, and execution. The Liquidity Cloud is LTX's secure network of actionable disclosed sell-side axes and anonymous buy-side indications of interest (IOIs). LTX leverages Broadridge Business Process Outsourcing, LLC as its broker dealer.

For more information about LTX, please visit www.ltxtrading.com.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.