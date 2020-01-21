Gold's Gym Opens in Oxnard, California

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym, the world's trusted fitness authority, is set to open its latest state-of-the-art gym in Oxnard on Feb. 1, 2020, at 150 W Esplanade Drive. As the 20th facility opened by Gold's Gym franchisees Angel and Willy Banos (CEO and COO respectively of Gold's Gym SoCal), the new facility is poised and ready with the highest quality of amenities to help Oxnard locals continue pursuing their 2020 fitness goals.

Beginning on the opening date at 4 a.m., the 45,000-square-foot gym – which includes approximately 5,000 square feet for its unique outdoor functional fitness space – will be fully operational. As the most state-of-the-art facility ever opened by the Banos brothers, modern equipment and amenities to expect from the Oxnard space include: a sauna, nutrition counseling, boutique-style GOLD'S STUDIO® class GOLD'S FIT®, Cardio Cinema, 100+ high-tech cardio machines, a cycle studio, group exercise classes, Kid's Club, HydroMassage® beds, an expert team of certified Gold's Gym personal trainers, a pro shop with Gold's Gear clothing and free parking.

"As we progress into our fourth decade of business as Gold's Gym franchisees, my brother and I wanted to bring to the Oxnard community a fitness center like nothing they've ever seen before, with the most cutting-edge gym we've ever built in our 32 years with the brand," said Angel Banos. "We are confident that this new facility offers the perfect outlet to help the people of Oxnard achieve their wellness goals, and we look forward to welcoming them to our Gold's Gym community and encouraging them to persist in their 2020 fitness journeys."

Prior to the official grand opening, the gym is inviting its pre-registered members and other early supporters to attend exclusive tours of the new facility, along with early activation of their memberships. Pre-registration offers, including memberships for as low as $9.95/month, are still available online.

"As an Oxnard resident myself, it was so important to me to give this community a state-of-the-art fitness experience that offers something for everyone at a reasonable price," said Willy Banos. "Our team of professional managers and premier trainers is eager to start connecting with our new member base, and I cannot wait for our Gold's Gym family to become an integral part of this community I call home."

Those interested in memberships can still access pre-sale offers online via https://www.goldsgym.com/oxnard-ca/.

About Gold's Gym

Gold's Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority since 1965. From its beginning as a small gym in Venice, California, Gold's Gym has grown into a global icon with more than 700 locations serving 3 million people across six continents each day. Featuring personalized transformation plans, state-of-the-art equipment, certified personal trainers, a diverse group exercise program and a supportive, motivating environment, Gold's Gym delivers the most dynamic fitness experience in the industry. The Gold's Gym experience recently expanded to include BOOTCAMP group training as well as GOLD'S STUDIO® – which gives members access to boutique-style classes like GOLD'S FIT®, GOLD'S BURN™ and GOLD'S CYCLE™, all under one roof – along with GOLD'S AMP™, the first digital personal training app from a brick-and-mortar gym. More than a gym, Gold's Gym combines coaching, community and more than 50 years of fitness expertise to help people around the world achieve their potential through fitness.

For more information, please visit www.goldsgym.com , www.facebook.com/goldsgym or www.twitter.com/goldsgym .

SOURCE Gold's Gym SoCal

Related Links

http://www.goldsgym.com

