Golf Advisor Gives Lennar's Plantation Lakes Golf Course "Best In State" Ranking

To be eligible for the Golf Advisor list, golf courses must have public access. Top Golf Advisor courses are then ranked primarily on customer reviews encompassing everything from course conditions and amenities to pace of play and staff friendliness.

"We are thrilled to offer Plantation Lakes residents a golf amenity of this caliber, and so pleased that the course and our hard-working team have been recognized for all of the factors that make them so exceptional," said Ryan Houck, Maryland Division President for Lennar. "It is a testament to this young, still developing course, to rank above so many other nearby and established luxury courses. We look forward to watching our course continue to evolve as we complete our next nine holes in the year ahead."

Built in 2015, Plantation Lakes Golf Course currently totals nine holes created by award-winning golf course designer Arthur Hills. Open to golf members, Plantation Lakes residents and the public, the course features a full-length driving range with seven elevated greens, three large turf tee areas and artificial mats with built-in tees. A putting green and separate short game area with sand are also available for short game practice. The balance of the course, totaling nine additional holes, is now under construction and expected to be complete in late 2019.

Plantation Lakes is Millsboro's largest resort-style masterplanned community, offering townhome, villa, manor and single-family home designs to meet a homebuyer's unique needs. All homes feature Lennar's welcoming, open concept floorplans that seamlessly connect generous living areas with beautiful modern kitchens, outdoor patios and large master suites.

Homes at Plantation lakes are Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ to ensure robust internet connectivity and all come with Lennar's industry exclusive Everything's Included® approach to home buying, in which the home's base price comes complete with Lennar's most popular options and upgrades at no additional cost.

Townhomes at Plantation Lakes range from 1,800 to 2,300 square feet with up to three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, and one- or two-car garages. Master Villa homes offer 2,000 to 2,400 square feet, up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, and one-car garages. Single-family home collections at Plantation Lakes range from 1,800 to 2,900 square feet with three to six bedrooms, up to five-and-a-half bathrooms and two- or three-car garages. Select homes include membership at the Plantation Lakes Golf Course, allowing unlimited golf. Pricing starts in the upper $100,000s.

Residents at Plantation Lakes enjoy an amenity-heavy lifestyle complete with community center, fitness center, swimming pool, tennis and pickleball courts, tot lots and miles of walking trails. The Plantation Lakes golf course weaves through the community, culminating at a 22,000-square-foot clubhouse featuring a restaurant and event space.

Plantation Lakes is minutes from US 113 and a short drive to US 9, neighborhood shopping and dining, and Delaware's finest beaches. The community is served by East Millsboro Elementary, Millsboro Middle School and Sussex Central High School, all part of the award-winning Indian River School District.

For questions or to tour the nine new model homes at Plantation Lakes, visit the community's Welcome Home Center at 27523 Belmont Blvd., Millsboro, Delaware, 19966 or call (888) 214-2069. The Welcome Home Center is open seven-days-a-week from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Additional information is available online at the Plantation Lakes Community Website or at www.lennar.com.

