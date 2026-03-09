Lennar Debuts Deer Creek Community in Lincoln, AL

LINCOLN, Ala., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the grand opening of Deer Creek, a community of brand-new single-family homes designed for first-time homebuyers and growing households seeking comfort, value and small-town charm.

"Lincoln is a hidden gem for homebuyers looking to stretch their dollar without sacrificing quality or location," said Jayson Williams, Lennar Alabama Division President. "With a wide selection of home designs at one of the most accessible price points in the region, Deer Creek offers first-time buyers a naturally scenic setting close to everything Birmingham has to offer, creating an exceptional opportunity for lasting homeownership."

Deer Creek features 10 distinct home designs ranging from 1,012 to 2,065 square feet, with three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half baths. The single-story and two-story homes showcase open-concept designs with spacious Great Rooms, private owner's suites with walk-in closets and en suite bathrooms, and select loft spaces for added flexibility. Patios extend the living area outdoors for easy indoor-outdoor enjoyment. Pricing starts in the low $200,000s.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At Deer Creek, this includes stainless steel kitchen appliances, laminate countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Deer Creek is surrounded by outdoor recreation and local attractions, including Logan Martin Lake and Lincoln's Landing, popular destinations for fishing, boating and family outings. Just a short drive away, Talladega Superspeedway offers world-class motorsports entertainment, while Historic Downtown Lincoln features locally owned shops and a welcoming small-town atmosphere. With nearby access to Interstate 20, residents can easily reach Birmingham's employment centers, dining and entertainment before returning home to a peaceful residential setting.

For more information on these new home opportunities, call 256-929-7899 or visit www.lennar.com/new-homes/alabama/birmingham/lincoln/deer-creek.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

