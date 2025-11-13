GOLF GALAXY ANNOUNCES 2025 HOLIDAY DEALS, GIFT GUIDE AND BLACK FRIDAY HOURS

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf Galaxy today unveiled its 2025 holiday gift guide, making it easier than ever to give golfers what they want this season. Featuring top brands such as TaylorMade, Callaway, L.A.B. Golf, Good Good Golf and Jordan, along with Maxfli, Walter Hagen, VRST and CALIA, which are exclusively available at Golf Galaxy and DICK'S Sporting Goods – the guide highlights the hottest, expert-approved gifts.

The 2025 holiday gift guide, available at golfgalaxy.com and on the Golf Galaxy App, features limited product drops, seasonal deals, golf service and experience packages, gifts under $50 and must-have stocking stuffers for every golfer on your list.

From gear that elevates their game to lessons that lower their score, Golf Galaxy makes wish lists a reality. This season's gift guide includes:

Top equipment from leading brands like Maxfli, TaylorMade, Callaway, Titleist, Bushnell, L.A.B. Golf and more

Golf clothing, shoes and accessories from Walter Hagen, Jordan, PUMA, TravisMathew, Bad Birdie, Johnnie-O, PAYNTR Golf, Good Good Golf and more

1-Hour Lessons in packages of three ($219.99), six ($399.99) or 10 ($599.99), as well as 30-minute sessions ($79.99) and junior lessons for players 18 and under ($49.99)

1-Hour TrackMan Simulator Rentals in packages of three ($119.99), six ($199.99) or ten ($299.99), which can be easily booked inside the Golf Galaxy App

With Black Friday deals, shoppers can score big on gifts for every golfer – from the perfect putter to gear that feels like a hole-in-one under the tree. Special offers* include:

Valid Wednesday, November 26 – Monday, December 1*

Up to 50% off select apparel from Nike, Puma, and more

Up to 50% off select footwear from FootJoy, adidas, TravisMathew, and more

Save up to $120 on the latest golf clubs from TaylorMade and Callaway

Save up to $500 off launch monitors

Complete golf club sets from Top Flight for Only $299.98

Additionally, Golf Galaxy offers flexible ways to shop this holiday season:

Free Shipping: DICK'S ScoreCard members and orders of $49 or more are eligible to receive free shipping.

DICK'S ScoreCard members and orders of $49 or more are eligible to receive free shipping. One-Hour Pickup: Customers can purchase products online and pick up their order at a nearby Golf Galaxy store, with most orders being ready within one hour.

Customers can purchase products online and pick up their order at a nearby Golf Galaxy store, with most orders being ready within one hour. Ship to Home: If an item is not available in-store, Golf Galaxy teammates can place an order for a customer and have it shipped directly to their home. Learn more about Golf Galaxy shipping options here.

With the Golf Galaxy Best Price Guarantee, shoppers can get the season's hottest gifts at the best value. If the same product is found at a competitor for less, Golf Galaxy will match it at checkout. New text alert subscribers can also enjoy 15% off their next order by signing up here.

Golf Galaxy offers services and experiences designed to help golfers of all skill levels improve their game, including personalized club fittings, repair services, hitting bay rentals, and professional golf lessons with a PGA/LPGA Pro.

All Golf Galaxy locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day so teammates can enjoy the holiday with family. Stores will open on Black Friday at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. Extended holiday hours will be available at most Golf Galaxy and Golf Galaxy Performance Center locations throughout the season. Customers are encouraged to check with their local stores for more information.

About Golf Galaxy

Golf Galaxy, LLC helps golfers improve their skills and gain confidence on the course. The specialty golf retailer offers a broad assortment of golf equipment, apparel and footwear from leading brands like Callaway, TaylorMade, Titleist, PING, Nike, Under Armour and more, and a complete range of golf services from PGA and LPGA professionals, certified fitting experts and club technicians. The retailer also operates Golf Galaxy Performance Center, a new concept offering golfers of all levels an immersive experience. Additional information can be found on GolfGalaxy.com and on Instagram,Facebook and X.

Press Contact:

(724) 273-5552 or [email protected]

* While supplies last. Some exclusions apply.

See https://www.golfgalaxy.com/s/promotion-exclusions for details.

