GOLF GALAXY ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY DEALS, GIFT GUIDE AND BLACK FRIDAY HOURS

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Golf Galaxy released its 2024 holiday gift guide featuring top brands Callaway, TaylorMade, PING, Titleist, Nike, TravisMathew, GoodGood Golf, G/FORE and L.A.B Golf, as well as Maxfli, Walter Hagen and CALIA, which are exclusively available at Golf Galaxy and DICK'S Sporting Goods. The holiday gift guide, available on golfgalaxy.com and the Golf Galaxy App, features limited product drops throughout the season, golf services and experiences packages, gifts under $50 and popular stocking stuffers.

Golf Galaxy offers an incredible assortment of golf wear, equipment, services and experiences, ensuring everyone receives the perfect gift that fits their game this holiday season, including:

Top equipment for every golfer from brands like Maxfli, Callaway, TaylorMade, L.A.B. Golf, PING, Titleist, Blue Tees and more.

Golf clothes, footwear and accessories from Nike, Walter Hagen , GoodGood Golf, Bad Birdie, FootJoy, TravisMathew, CALIA Golf, VRST Golf, Puma, Under Armour and more.

, GoodGood Golf, Bad Birdie, FootJoy, TravisMathew, CALIA Golf, VRST Golf, Puma, Under Armour and more. 1-Hour Lessons in packages of three ($219.99) , six ($399.99) or 10 ($599.99) , as well as 30-minute sessions ($79.99) and junior lessons for players 18 and under ($49.99) .

, six or 10 , as well as 30-minute sessions and junior lessons for players 18 and under . 1-Hour TrackMan Simulator Rentals in packages of three ($119.99) , six ($199.99) or ten ($299.99)

With Golf Galaxy's Black Friday deals, customers can find something for every golfer on their list. Special offers include:

Valid Sunday – Saturday (Nov. 24 – Nov. 30)*

Up to $300 Off Select Golf Clubs

Off Select Golf Clubs Up to 40% Off Select Golf Bags

Up to 40% off Select Golf Shoes

60% Off Select Golf Polos, Shorts, Pants, Skorts

The Lowest prices of the season on select Tour Golf Balls + Free Shipping

Limited Time Savings on The Best in Golf Tech— select Rangefinders, GPS Speakers and More

Additionally, Golf Galaxy offers convenient ways to shop in-store, online at golfgalaxy.com, on the Golf Galaxy App and at curbside with delivery options that include:

Free Shipping: DICK'S Sporting Goods ScoreCard members and those with orders of $49 or more are eligible to receive free shipping.

DICK'S Sporting Goods ScoreCard members and those with orders of or more are eligible to receive free shipping. One-Hour Pick-up: Golf Galaxy offers customers the option to purchase thousands of products online and pick-up their order at a nearby Golf Galaxy store, with most orders being ready within one-hour.

Golf Galaxy offers customers the option to purchase thousands of products online and pick-up their order at a nearby Golf Galaxy store, with most orders being ready within one-hour. Ship to Home : If an item is not available in-store, Golf Galaxy teammates can place an order for a customer and have it shipped directly to their home.

Learn more about Golf Galaxy shipping options here.

With Golf Galaxy's Best Price Guarantee, customers can get the products they want at an unbeatable price. If a customer provides proof that the same gift is available at another retailer for a lower price, Golf Galaxy will match that price at the register. New enrollees can also receive 15% off their order when signing up for Golf Galaxy Text Alerts here.

Additionally, Golf Galaxy offers the gift of services and experiences that are designed to enhance the game for players of all skill levels including personalized club fittings, repair services, private hitting bay rentals, professional golf lessons with a PGA/LPGA Pro and more.

All Golf Galaxy locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow teammates to spend time with their families. Stores will open on Black Friday at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. Most Golf Galaxy and Golf Galaxy Performance Center locations will offer extended shopping hours throughout the holiday season. Please check with local stores for more details.

About Golf Galaxy

Golf Galaxy, LLC helps golfers improve their skills and gain confidence on the course. The specialty golf retailer offers a broad assortment of golf equipment, apparel and footwear from leading brands like Callaway, TaylorMade, Titleist, PING, Nike, Under Armour and more, and a complete range of golf services from PGA and LPGA professionals, certified fitting experts and club technicians. The retailer also operates Golf Galaxy Performance Center, a new concept offering golfers of all levels an immersive experience. Additional information can be found on GolfGalaxy.com and on Instagram Facebook and X.

* While supplies last. Some exclusions apply. See https://www.golfgalaxy.com/s/promotion-exclusions for details.

