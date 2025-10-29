Golf Shoes Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027 in short term and $2.2 billion by 2034 Globally, at 4.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The golf shoes market is anticipated to grow due to rise in demand for performance-oriented designs, innovations in comfort & sustainability, and the popularity of golf as a recreational activity globally.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Golf Shoes Market -Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034", valued at $1.5 billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2034, the market is expected to reach $2.2 billion by the end of 2034. Technological innovations in comfort, sustainability, and performance features, along with increased consumer demand for personalized designs, are propelling the golf shoes industry toward significant growth and market expansion.

Market Introduction

Golf shoes are specialized footwear designed for stability and comfort on the golf course. Golf shoes feature cleats or spiked soles that improve traction on grass, ensuring better grip and support during swings. Manufacturers produce golf shoes using durable materials such as leather or synthetic fabrics, with waterproof coatings to protect against wet conditions. Cushioning technologies are incorporated into the design to improve comfort during extended periods of play. The production process involves precise cutting, stitching, and assembling components, followed by adding spikes or traction elements to the sole for optimal grip.

Golf shoes are used by golfers at all skill levels, from beginners to professionals. These shoes provide necessary support for walking across various terrains on the course while delivering stability for powerful swings. Golfers rely on properly fitted shoes to maintain performance and prevent discomfort during play, which has made golf shoes an essential part of the equipment in the sport.

Report Overview:

The golf shoes market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is classified into spiked shoes and spikeless shoes. By end user, the market is bifurcated into men and women. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into specialty sports stores, departmental stores, online sales channel, and others.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and rest of Asia Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

By type, the spiked shoes segment dominated the global golf shoes market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

By end user, the men segment dominated the global golf shoes market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, specialty sports stores segment dominated the global golf shoes market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $1.5 billion Market Size in 2034 $2.2 billion CAGR 4.3 % No. of Pages in Report 420 Segments Covered Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region Target Region / Countries North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and rest of Asia Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA). Drivers • Rise in participation in golf globally • Technological advancements in shoe design • Growth in demand for premium and branded golf shoes Opportunity • Rise in demand for eco-friendly and recyclable golf shoes materials Restraint • High cost of golf shoes • Competition from counterfeit products

Market Growth & Opportunities Factors:

The global golf shoes market has experienced significant growth driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the rising participation in golf worldwide. The National Golf Foundation reported a 3.1 million increase in on-course golfers in 2023, which has crossed previous growth rates. The surge in participation of golf players, along with an increase in alternative formats such as par-3 golf and indoor simulators, has expanded the golfer base significantly. As more players, both new and seasoned, seek high-performance footwear for stability and comfort, demand for golf shoes has correspondingly risen across diverse markets globally.

Technological advancements in shoe design have also played a crucial role in boosting the golf shoes market. Innovations such as ergonomic soles, advanced cushioning systems, and waterproof materials have significantly improved comfort, durability, and performance. Golfers prefer shoes with features such as carbon fiber plates and memory foam linings that provide enhanced grip, stability, and reduced fatigue during long rounds. New product launches, such as G/18 Golf Shoe of G/Fore and Air Rev golf shoe by Nike, demonstrate advancements in golf shoes which are attracting more customers, further contributing to market growth.

In addition to technological improvements, there has been a significant increase in demand for premium and branded golf shoes. Golfers prioritize performance, comfort, and durability, which have positioned high-end brands as essential for improving game quality. Luxury and aspirational trends in sporting goods, driven by rising disposable incomes in parts of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, have led to stronger consumer interest in premium options. High-profile endorsements and exclusive product releases, such as Legends Series of FootJoy, have also contributed to the growth of premium golf shoes, driving both brand recognition and overall market expansion.

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions:

The global golf shoes market faces limitations owing to high prices, particularly in the premium segment. Footwear priced between $300 and $400, such as the MyJoys Premiere Series Wilcox and G/Fore Gallivanter G/Lock, remains inaccessible for many casual and new players. Increased prices driven by premium materials and branding often restrict access in regions with lower disposable incomes. Professional golfers continue to invest in premium models, but recreational users lean toward more affordable alternatives. Such price gap affects retailer conversions of first-time buyers and slower market expansion, especially among cost-conscious consumers in developing economies.

Manufacturers introduce value-engineered product lines that retain key performance features while using cost-effective materials. Collaborations with retailers to offer flexible financing options, seasonal discounts, or trade-in programs may also attract entry-level golfers. By widening the range of affordable golf shoes without compromising core functionality, brands may drive adoption among budget-conscious buyers.

In addition, the market faces disruption from counterfeit golf shoes that imitate premium models at significantly lower prices. Although counterfeit products lack durability and performance features, they tend to attract consumers seeking affordable options. First-time buyers or individuals in low-income markets often opt for unauthorized replicas, undercutting the growth of authentic golf shoes. The practice of purchasing counterfeited shoes harms brand reputation and erodes trust, forcing legitimate companies to lower prices or spend more on anti-counterfeit measures. The increased presence of fake products also leads to quality issues, higher return rates, and regulatory challenges, weakening overall market stability.

However, brands adopt advanced authentication technologies such as QR codes or blockchain tracking to verify product authenticity. Consumer education campaigns that highlight the performance benefits and longer lifespan of genuine golf shoes discourage counterfeit purchases. Strengthening distribution controls and expanding direct-to-consumer channels further reduce the influence of fake products in the market.

Regional Insights

Growth of golf shoes in North America has been driven by rising participation in both traditional and alternative formats. Increased involvement by younger players, more women entering the sport, and the popularity of indoor simulators and driving ranges have expanded the base of users seeking specialized footwear. Golfers in the region prioritize comfort, stability, and weather resistance, prompting steady demand across product tiers. Strong infrastructure, widespread course availability, and consistent investment in recreational programs have supported long-term growth. Opportunities continue to emerge through youth programs, casual leagues, and lifestyle crossovers where golf shoes serve both athletic and social functions.

In Europe, growth of golf shoes has been supported by rising engagement in national golf federations, particularly among younger and female players. Public course accessibility and government support for sports participation have contributed to increased interest among individuals. Seasonal variations and diverse terrain have driven the need for durable, waterproof golf shoes with improved grip and comfort. Consumers increasingly value multi-functionality and performance, which has opened opportunities for innovative footwear with ergonomic design. Golf tourism and participation in club tournaments have also expanded the market, as players invest in performance footwear for both local and travel-based rounds.

Asia-Pacific has witnessed rapid expansion of the golf shoes market owing to rising disposable income, increased exposure to golf through media and regional tournaments, and improved access to indoor golf environments in urban centers. Golf is increasingly seen as a lifestyle activity, especially in countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, and Australia. Players seek lightweight, breathable, and stylish shoes that support athletic movements and reflect contemporary design preferences. Opportunities exist in customizing footwear to local climatic conditions and athletic expectations, as well as utilizing urban simulator growth in high-density cities where traditional course access remains limited.

In LAMEA, growth of golf shoes has emerged from expanding course development and increasing visibility of the sport through televised events and international tournaments. Markets such as South Africa, the UAE, and Argentina are investing in golf-related infrastructure and grassroots promotion. Players in LAMEA regions require footwear suited to hot or variable climates, creating demand for breathable and moisture-resistant golf shoes. Online retail growth has improved product availability, enabling wider consumer access. As regional participation grows, opportunities lie in offering affordable and functional options that meet the performance expectations of emerging recreational golfers.

Key Players:

Leading companies in the golf shoes market are innovating with advanced materials, ergonomic sole designs, and improved cushioning to meet performance demands. Brands are focused on combining comfort and stability with modern aesthetics to attract both experienced and new players. Efforts to integrate lightweight construction and climate adaptability are anticipated to shape product development strategies.

The major players in the golf shoes industry include ASICS Corporation, Acushnet Holdings Corp., ECCO Sko A/S, G/FORE, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., New Balance Athletics, Inc., Nike, Inc., Puma SE, Skechers USA, Inc., and Under Armour, Inc.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In January 2025, FootJoy launched the all-new FJ Fuel for 2025, a lightweight, spikeless golf shoe that offers enhanced comfort, stability, and traction with advanced cushioning and a modern design for effortless performance on the course.

In March 2024, New Balance Inc. introduced its SS24 golf shoe range in the UK, featuring 11 models available in 27 different colors. The collection combines modern style with advanced technology to support the growing demand for performance-driven golf shoes.

In September 2023, Ecco Sko A/S launched the Biom Tour Golf Shoe with a one-piece design, waterproof leather, and spiked outsole for durability, to enhance comfort and performance for golfers in various weather conditions.

Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer and Goods Domain:

SOURCE Allied Market Research