GolfStatus.org Partners with Dormie Network to Facilitate $1.5 Million in Donations to Golf Fundraisers

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GolfStatus.org has partnered with Dormie Network to facilitate a national donation pledge that will impact hundreds of nonprofits utilizing GolfStatus.org's event management platform to organize golf fundraisers. As an official giving partner of GolfStatus.org, Dormie Network announced yesterday its pledge of $1.5 million in donations to charity golf outings utilizing the GolfStatus.org platform over the course of the year. The partnership is one of several components of Dormie Network's 2020 giving initiative, which will extend a total of $5.5 million in donations to organizations and causes nationwide.

Through GolfStatus.org, Dormie Network will donate sponsorship packages that include stay-and-plays and one-year memberships to its national network of premier, private destination golf clubs. Eligible nonprofit organizations running golf fundraisers are able to add these donated packages to their existing sponsorship offerings through the GolfStatus.org platform and list them for sale on their event registration websites (free for qualifying nonprofits through GolfStatus.org's Golf for Good program). Donated packages are unlocked as a donation match when purchased by an individual or corporate entity supporting the golf outing. The nonprofit then receives the donated experience, which can be auctioned at the organization's discretion to raise additional funds or awarded to the purchasing sponsor as a donor stewardship mechanism.

The partnership supports GolfStatus's larger mission to connect businesses and brands committed to giving back on both the local and national scale with nonprofit organizations nationwide through golf. "We're thrilled to partner with Dormie Network to activate and amplify the impact of its charity work," said GolfStatus's Director of Marketing Katie Casillas. "This partnership allows Dormie Network to channel its charitable giving into nonprofits through golf, while at the same time challenging and incentivizing other donors and corporate sponsors to support nonprofits and the communities and causes they serve."

To determine if your nonprofit organization's golf fundraiser is eligible for a Dormie Network sponsorship donation, submit an inquiry online or email events@golfstatus.org.

GolfStatus's full-service tournament management software streamlines outings from start to finish, yielding professional, high-end events and better experiences for golfers, golf facilities, sponsors, and the nonprofits they benefit. Through GolfStatus.org, this powerful technology is available at no cost to qualifying nonprofit organizations. Organizers can launch an event and begin promoting it and accepting online registrations in minutes, manage sponsorships, and automate logistics like handicapping, team pairings, and hole assignments. One central platform makes it easy for committees and teams to work together and even collaborate with staff at the golf facility as needed. GolfStatus also offers live scoring and the ability to display, post, and share live leaderboards on clubhouse TVs, online, and on mobile devices (providing a time savings for golf facilities and another lucrative sponsorship opportunity).

