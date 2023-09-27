GOLFSUITES City Club Unveils Groundbreaking Collaboration with Industry Titans Kevin Harrington and David Leadbetter

Exclusive Pre-Opening Memberships Available

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GolfSuites, Inc. announced today the launch of its first GOLFSUITES City Club venue, being developed in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, situated in one of Tampa Bay's busiest commercial and residential sectors, and planned for opening mid-2024. The company's new City Club concept is an upper-scale, partially membership-based version of indoor golf simulator lounge, offering finer dining, superior simulator technology, with 8 separate simulator lounges and up to 300+ indoor and outdoor seats for dining and beverage offerings.

From left to right: Megan Storm - GolfSuites City Club Membership Director, Scott McCurry - GolfSuites President / Chief Operating Officer, Nuri Erol - Building Owner, Kevin Harrington - Original Investor Shark of "Shark Tank", GolfSuites Board Director and GolfSuites City Club Brand Ambassador GolfSuites City Club

ABOUT GOLFSUITES:

GolfSuites is based in Brandon, Florida, and currently operates three traditional golf driving range entertainment facilities in Tulsa, Lubbock, and Baton Rouge, and has just broken ground on its fourth driving range facility near Auburn University. The company also owns land in Madison (suburban Jackson, MS) where it provisionally plans to build a more casual indoor golf simulator venue. Over time, the company business plan is to proliferate three distinct venues –

GolfSuites – outdoor driving range entertainment facilities.

GolfSuites City Club – upper scale partially membership-based indoor golf simulator lounges offering higher end dining planned for urban centers around the US.

GolfSuites Lounge – a more casual indoor golf simulator lounge concept planned for suburban areas around the US.

The GolfSuites President / COO is Scott McCurry, who came to GolfSuites in 2019 after more than 24 years of experience in this sector, first with Macaroni Grill and then with TopGolf, where he helped oversee their growth from 7 to 38 outdoor driving range facilities nationwide. McCurry oversees operations of all three venues.

SPONSORSHIPS:

GolfSuites is pleased to announce that Kevin Harrington, an original Investor Shark on the hit TV series "Shark Tank" and Infomercial Inventor, has joined the company as Board Director and will be the "Brand Ambassador" for the GolfSuites City Club brand nationwide. Harrington's involvement in this new brand is widespread as he is advising the company on marketing, financial, and several other aspects of this new concept.

Harrington has introduced the company to David Leadbetter, world renowned professional golf instructor, having coached 23 players to major tournament wins and 7 World Number 1's. Leadbetter will be advising on golf instruction, simulator design, and equipment offerings. Leadbetter is working with the company in development of its Morning Pro offering, wherein members and guests can arrive in the early hours for various levels of coaching and training.

THE TRANSACTION:

This initial GolfSuites City Club is situated in an approximate 17,000 square foot building on an approximate half acre of land at 123 4th Street South in downtown St. Petersburg. GolfSuites has leased the building with options for up to 20 years of occupancy.

The transaction was managed by Christine Walker of Realty One Group Sunshine in St. Petersburg.

The architect and design team is the Robert P. Resch, III, Architect firm from Clearwater, Florida. Planned opening is Summer 2024.

PLANNED OPERATION:

Food and beverage offerings are planned to be indoor and outdoor all day long. Simulator hours will range from 6 AM until 11 AM for golf practice and instruction under the company's Morning Pro offering, then noon to mid-afternoon for lunch, and then 4 or 5 PM until as late as 2 AM for dinner and after hours.

MEMBERSHIPS:

Preliminary membership inquiries may be made to:

⦁ Megan Storm – Membership Director – ⦁ [email protected]

A membership office will be located near the site, where prospective members may meet with Ms. Storm and view the simulator technology.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, contact:

⦁ Gerald Ellenburg – GolfSuites Chairman / CEO – ⦁ [email protected]

www.golfsuites.com 813.621.5000

Theo Prodromitis, 8139069910, [email protected]

