GolfSuites Opens New Location in Baton Rouge, LA

Team Rallies for New Family Fun Center

BATON ROUGE, La., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GolfSuites proudly announced their new location opening in Baton Rouge with a full staff of local team members. This family fun center offers 40 Bays, a Green Grass natural outdoor environment, cornhole, and more. Welcoming all skill levels from novice to competitive golfer, GolfSuites has something for everyone in the family.

GolfSuites Baton Rouge Team GolfSuites Baton Rouge

"We are excited to be a part of the Baton Rouge community beginning with our incredible staff that has helped us build an outstanding team by referring friends and family. Not only do we offer handcrafted cocktail and dining menus including delicious pizza, burgers and wings, but it already feels like a family here," said Vice President Human Resources, Training & Development, Ann England.

GolfSuites has other locations in Tulsa, OK, Lubbock, TX and Madison, MS is in development. This new Baton Rouge facility is extremely excited to offer Trackman Technology. "Golf for everyone. TrackMan Range has something for every skill level including a feedback and data-driven experience that makes practice feel like a game. A new interactive experience, and if you're a player, you're about to experience a whole new way to practice, play and have fun."

The new Baton Rouge GolfSuites location includes a 6,000 square foot deck for fun, food and entertainment. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Sunday. They offer competitive pricing by the hour, for up to 6 people in a bay. Tuesday special is $20 per hour, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday are $25 and peak time Friday and Saturday are $35 per hour.

"Our intent is to become the destination of choice in Baton Rouge for family fun!" Ann England added.

About GolfSuites: GolfSuites is an emerging company focusing on the development of golf entertainment facilities centered on providing a fun, all-inclusive, engaging, authentic golf-centric entertainment and dining venue with the ultimate hospitality and game improvement. GolfSuites has locations in Tulsa, OK, Lubbock, TX and Baton Rouge, LA. The fourth site is in development in Madison, MS, an upscale Jackson suburb, which will also be a 40-bay facility. GolfSuites was created to take advantage of the significant and growing demand for more affordable, less time-consuming alternatives for golfers while providing family-oriented sports entertainment and alternative dining options. The GolfSuites management team brings over 100 years of combined golf, entertainment, food and beverage, and hospitality experience uniquely positioning GolfSuites for accelerated growth and success. For more information visit www.golfsuites.com.

Theo Prodromitis

Out Front Brands

813.906.9910

[email protected]

SOURCE GolfSuites