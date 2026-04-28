Tamarack Resort Announces 2026 Summer Events Lineup and Marina Debut

The 2026 summer season introduces several key projects that expand both the scale and quality of the Tamarack experience. Most notably, Tamarack will debut its new marina on Lake Cascade, featuring 100 boat slips, on-water fuel, a public beach and swim area, and a full suite of rental offerings including motorized and non-motorized watercraft. The marina will serve as a central hub for lake recreation and events throughout the summer. Tamarack's COO Kara Finley stated, "we can't wait for families, guests, and the entire community to experience the Marina. Everything is open to the public, so if you need food, fuel for the boat, or are just looking to relax on the lake—we invite you to come down and join us!"

In addition to lake access, Tamarack is expanding its residential and recreational infrastructure. The first Aspen Townhomes are nearing completion and will be move-in ready by early summer, marking the next phase of real estate development taking shape within the resort. On the golf course, a new 9-hole putting course on the social green will introduce an additional, accessible way for guests and families to engage with Osprey Meadows.

Summer programming will also expand through Tamarack Sports School, with offerings spanning mountain biking, lake-based activities, and youth-focused instruction. These programs complement existing family and childcare services, including Tamarack Summer Camp, Trailblazers programming, and Basecamp childcare.

SUMMER OPERATIONS AND OPENING DATES

Summer operations will ramp up through May, with key openings scheduled as follows (weather dependent):

Osprey Meadows Golf Course May 16ᵗʰ, Tee times will adjust based on daylight hours throughout the season.

Tamarack Resort Marina: May 22ⁿᵈ, Daily 9am – 6pm

Tamarack Express (lift-served bike park, hiking and dining): May 22ⁿᵈ, Sun. through Thurs. 10am – 5pm, Fri. and Sat. 10am – 7:30pm



SIGNATURE EVENTS AND SEASONAL PROGRAMMING

Tamarack's 2026 summer calendar is anchored by a series of signature events, festivals, and competitive races, complemented by consistent weekly programming across the resort.

The season begins with Memorial Day Weekend, highlighted by the Field of Flags installation on the Village Event Lawn and a weekend of programming including fireworks and the inaugural Pedal, Paddle, & Pint Race. June brings a strong lineup of competitive events, including the Northwest Cup Downhill Bike Race, International Yoga Day, and the Northwest Mountain Challenge Triple Crown Archery Shoot.

July marks peak summer, with an expanded Fourth of July celebration featuring a community-built mini golf course and firework show, followed by the Big Mountain Enduro race, and a Candle Lit Concert on the Course. Late summer continues with the inaugural Kid's Triathlon, 3ʳᵈ annual Art and Wine Festival, and Tamarack Course d'Elegance in August—leading into a full Labor Day Weekend schedule that includes the 6ᵗʰ annual Bikes, Brews, & Bluegrass Festival.

The season extends into fall with signature events including 6ᵗʰ annual Oktoberfest, the Top of Tamarack Race, Halloween Havoc, and the Hard Scramble Enduro, reinforcing Tamarack's commitment to year-round activation.

GOLF EVENTS AND LOCAL PROGRAMMING

Osprey Meadows Golf Course will host several golf tournaments throughout the summer, including the U.S. Amateur Qualifier, the Idaho Women's Amateur, the Rocky Mountain PGA Pro-Am, and the PNGA Senior and Super Senior Amateur. The course will also feature a series of Local Appreciation Days for Idaho residents, offering preferred pricing on select dates throughout the summer season.

RECURRING WEEKLY PROGRAMMING

In addition to major events, Tamarack will offer a schedule of weekly programming designed to activate the Village, mountain, and marina throughout the season. Highlights include Nine & Dine golf evenings, live music, trivia nights, yoga sessions at both the Marina and Mid-Mountain Lodge, weekend barbecues and social events. To view the full calendar of events, visit tamarackidaho.com/event.

FOUR-SEASON DESTINATION

The 2026 summer season reflects Tamarack's continued growth as a four-season destination, with expanded access to Lake Cascade, new residential offerings, and a diverse mix of recreational and entertainment programming.

With a centralized alpine village and direct access to mountain, meadow, and lake experiences, Tamarack Resort delivers a seamless summer escape for guests, homeowners, and visitors alike. Now is the time to plan your getaway — select summer packages and limited-time deals are available, including Stay & Play and Stay & Golf options designed to make the most of every Idaho summer day. Book your summer vacation today at tamarackidaho.com/lodging.

About Tamarack Resort

Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf and lake resort. The independent, all-season destination is situated on 3,600 acres, located 90 miles north of Boise, Idaho. Within its master planned community, Tamarack offers recreation, real estate, vacation rentals, event space and a vibrant alpine-style village. The winter brings 2,800 feet of vertical on 1,610 acres of skiable terrain in addition to Nordic and snowshoe trails. In the summer, the resort is home to golf, mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, rafting, and watersports on Lake Cascade. For more information on recreation, accommodations and real estate, visit www.tamarackidaho.com

Media Contact:

Zander Smith

(406)-381-6743

[email protected]

SOURCE TAMARACK RESORT