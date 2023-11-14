Golfzon adopts The R&A's global golf and health message

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golfzon, the world's largest market supplier of golf simulators, is promoting the positive health benefits of golf in a global campaign using creative assets created by The R&A for national associations and industry stakeholders.

Combining golf and technology, Golfzon has developed innovative simulators which have played a significant role in transforming golf into a popular sport for all ages and genders.

The South Korea-based company will promote a health-focused campaign to current and prospective golfers using indoor screen golf facilities, the Golfzon digital app, sports platforms and global channels. It will also focus on a global campaign through its events.

The campaign builds on the success of The R&A 'Golf is Good' campaign run in conjunction with Wales Golf, which featured world-renowned footballer Gareth Bale and inspired more people to take up golf and play more regularly.

Park Kang-soo, Golfzon CEO, said, "As a leading golf simulator company, we consider it meaningful to promote this campaign with the global golf and health assets provided by The R&A.

"We will continue to do our best to not only contribute to the development of the domestic golf industry but also raise awareness about golf and promote its positive effects to people worldwide. Our goal is to establish a healthy golf culture."

As the leading golf simulator company in South Korea, offering over 350 courses, Golfzon has contributed to the development and expansion of the sport in the country. With over 300,000 rounds played daily and more than 480 registered members, Golfzon offers various services and content centred around indoor screen golf.

Utilising these resources, Golfzon aims to promote the 'Golf is Good' campaign by emphasising the positive impact of golf on physical health, wellbeing and social welfare.

Phil Anderton, Chief Development Officer at The R&A, said, "We are pleased that Golfzon is leading the drive in South Korea to raise awareness of the health benefits of playing golf and inspire new audiences to take up the sport.

"'Golf is Good' builds on scientific research to promote the health and wellbeing benefits of playing the sport through creative storytelling and is endorsed by doctors. After the success of the pilot in Wales, the campaign is now being rolled out to a number of national associations globally. We highly encourage more industry stakeholders to join us to spread this message and promote the health benefits of golf.

"Golf can be enjoyed in many different ways, including shorter formats, driving ranges, simulators and much more, and we aim to ensure people of all ages and backgrounds from across different areas of society can come into the sport in an accessible way."

Since 2016, The R&A has been conducting research on the positive effects of golf on health and society, aiming to enhance the perception of golf and help drive participation.

Research has highlighted that golfers have an average lifespan of five years longer than non-golfers; playing golf contributes to the prevention of over 40 major chronic diseases including diabetes, cardiac arrest, stroke, depression and dementia; golf provides important social interaction as a protective factor for mental health; and golf reduces healthcare costs and adds value to the healthcare system.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2273478/LIG.jpg 

