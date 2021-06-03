Goli Nutrition Expands its Award Winning Product Line with Goli Ashwa Gummies, made with the World's Most Powerful Full Spectrum Ashwagandha

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goli Nutrition Inc., the creator of the world's first Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies, proudly introduces Goli Ashwa Gummies, the newest addition to its award winning product line. The highly anticipated product sold out after only 10 days on the market with an incredible 200 bottles per minute and quickly reached #1 in the multivitamin category on Amazon.

Goli Ashwa Gummies are made with KSM-66® Ashwagandha, known for its high concentration of full-spectrum ashwagandha root extract. This high quality ingredient - in combination with added essential vitamins and nutrients - makes up the unique Goli Ashwa formulation. KSM-66® Ashwagandha has properties that address the needs of today's health-conscious individual. It has been used for centuries to manage stress; improve memory and concentration; and to enhance sleep quality, endurance, and sexual function. It has been rigorously studied and the benefits of its use have been substantiated in numerous clinical trials and certifications.

"We knew we were on to something groundbreaking in wellness when we founded Goli in 2019," says Goli Nutrition Co-founder, Michael Bitensky. "We could never have anticipated that our Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies would become a daily part of millions of households in just two short years. That experience has given us the confidence to expand our product portfolio. Our mission from day one has been to make healthy living a part of everyone's daily routine with products that are easy, delicious, and affordable. Goli Nutrition's growing iconic brand power and global platform are allowing us to continue to achieve unprecedented growth in record time."

In tandem with the success of the Goli Ashwa launch, Goli Nutrition is expanding its longstanding partnership with Vitamin Angels. The existing grant, a pledge for a 6-month supply of essential vitamins to be donated to a child in need with every order of Goli ACV Gummies, will be extended to Goli Ashwa Gummies sales. Vitamin Angels is a global public health and nutrition organization that provides evidence-based nutrition interventions to underserved pregnant women and young children in the U.S. and around the world. This collaboration supports Goli's brand promise of making a healthy lifestyle more accessible to everyone. For more information about Vitamin Angels and the work they do, please visit www.vitaminangels.org.

"This is a big year of growth for Goli Nutrition. As we continue to introduce innovative products, our commitment to consumers remains steadfast - bringing real solutions to the market that meet the highest quality standards while helping consumers achieve their daily health goals," says Bitensky. "Every product will always be made with best-in-class ingredients, substantiated formulas, and best of all, a delicious taste!"

For more information on Goli's Ashwa Gummies, please visit https://goli.com/ashwa

About Goli Nutrition

Goli Nutrition is an inventive, people-focused nutrition company that is committed to providing the world with a key to sustainable wellness through innovative products that are suitable for any lifestyle. Goli Nutrition strives to make health simple by helping consumers reach their nutrition goals with products that make taking daily supplements enjoyable. Goli Nutrition's deep rooted commitment provides the world with easy access to wellness through innovative products that are non-GMO, vegan, Kosher, gluten-free and free of any preservatives, synthetic colors, chemicals, artificial ingredients and flavors. In partnership with Vitamin Angels, Goli Nutrition continues to combat childhood malnutrition as each purchase of Goli Gummies provides a child in need with a 6-month supply of life-changing vitamins. Goli Gummies can be found in more than 90,000 stores across 115 countries including the world's leading retailers. If you would like to purchase Goli Gummies or for more information on the Goli products, please visit www.goli.com.

