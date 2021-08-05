Golub Capital Acts as Left Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent on Two Rated, Broadly Syndicated LBO Financings in July

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital acted as Left Lead Arranger, Administrative Agent and Joint Bookrunner on an $810 million broadly syndicated loan facility to support the acquisition of Rough Country, LLC ("Rough Country") by TSG Consumer Partners ("TSG"), and on a $425 million broadly syndicated loan facility to support the acquisition of Confluence Technologies, Inc. ("Confluence") by Clearlake Capital ("Clearlake").

The $810 million facility for TSG's acquisition of Rough Country from Gridiron Capital consisted of a $585 million first lien term loan, $175 million second lien term loan and $50 million revolver. Jefferies served as Joint Lead Arranger on the transaction.

Golub Capital has served as Administrative Agent to Rough Country since Gridiron Capital's June 2017 buyout of the company, supporting five additional transactions during that period.

"Golub Capital's deep credit experience and expert distribution to the institutional BSL market were both invaluable to the success of this transaction," said Pierre LeComte, Managing Director at TSG Consumer Partners.

The $435 million facility for Clearlake's acquisition of Confluence from TA Associates consisted of a $40 million revolver, $290 million first lien term loan and $105 million second lien term loan.

"These two rated transactions showcase Golub Capital's capabilities as a leading broadly syndicated loan arranger," said Jason Van Dussen, Senior Managing Director, Co-Head of Capital Markets at Golub Capital. "We are pleased to provide the balance sheet and capital markets expertise to drive best-in-class execution for our partners."

About Rough Country

Headquartered in Dyersburg, TN, Rough Country was one of the founders of the off-road industry and remains one of the fastest growing manufacturers and marketers of aftermarket suspension products and off-road accessories with a product portfolio covering ~90% of truck and Jeep models on the road. Rough Country offers best-in-class service and value to its enthusiast customer base, with same-day shipping, a 90-day satisfaction guarantee, and a lifetime replacement warranty. Learn more about Rough Country and its product offerings at www.roughcountry.com.

About Confluence

As a leading global technology solutions provider to the investment management industry, Confluence helps clients solve complex investment data challenges across the front, middle and back office. From innovative portfolio analytics to regulatory and financial reporting solutions, Confluence invests in the latest technology and data and in its team of industry experts to meet the evolving needs of asset managers and service providers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Confluence services over 400 clients in 40 countries, with locations across Europe, North America, South Africa, Australia and Asia. For more information, visit www.confluence.com.

About Golub Capital Sponsor Finance

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and credit asset manager, with over $40 billion of capital under management. Golub Capital specializes in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. The Firm's Direct Lending group provides buy-and-hold financing for sponsor-backed transactions with hold positions of up to $700 million and arranges syndicated credit facilities up to $2 billion.

Across its activities, Golub Capital nurtures long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors. Founded over 25 years ago, Golub Capital today has over 550 employees and lending offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

SOURCE Golub Capital

Related Links

http://www.golubcapital.com

