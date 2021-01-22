Golub Capital Announces Senior-Level Promotions

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital is pleased to announce a number of senior-level promotions in Direct Lending, Structured Products and the Investor Partners Group.

Andy Steuerman has been promoted to the new role of Vice Chair of Direct Lending. Mr. Steuerman will continue as a senior member of the Investment Committee, oversee our Special Situations Team, manage our Late Stage Lending business and spearhead new strategic initiatives. He has been with Golub Capital for over 17 years.

Greg Cashman will succeed Andy Steuerman as Head of Direct Lending. Mr. Cashman has been with Golub Capital for over 24 years as an underwriter, originator and member of the Investment Committee.

Spyro Alexopoulos, Craig Benton, Alissa Grad, Gregory Robbins, Marc Robinson, Rob Tuchscherer and Jason Van Dussen have been promoted to Senior Managing Director in recognition of their important contributions to the success of Golub Capital and its partners over many years.

"We're delighted to celebrate the accomplishments of these long-tenured senior leaders," said David Golub, President of Golub Capital. "Our leadership team is strong and deep. We have worked together on average for more than 15 years, and we are looking forward to many more."

About Golub Capital Middle Market Lending

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and credit asset manager, with over $35 billion of capital under management. Golub Capital's Middle Market Lending group provides buy-and-hold financing for sponsor-backed transactions with hold positions of up to $700 million and arranges syndicated credit facilities up to $2 billion. The team specializes in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to middle market companies.

Across its activities, Golub Capital nurtures long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from its private equity sponsor clients and investors. Founded over 25 years ago, Golub Capital today has over 500 employees and lending offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

SOURCE Golub Capital

Related Links

http://www.golubcapital.com/

