Golub Capital Expands Capital Markets Firepower with New Hires

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital continues to build its syndicated and capital markets capabilities with recent hires Dan Derman and Josh Morgan. In addition to Golub Capital's traditional senior debt and unitranche, or GOLD offerings, the Firm has led over 50 broadly syndicated transactions over the past two years.

"Our mission is to be best at sponsor finance, and we continue to expand our capabilities to meet sponsors' needs," said Jason Van Dussen, Managing Director and Golub Capital's Head of Capital Markets. "With Dan and Josh joining the Firm, we bolster our expertise and experience in lead left broadly syndicated executions. We are excited and proud to have two such talented folks join our team."

Dan Derman joins the Sales and Trading desk at Golub Capital as a Managing Director, broadening the team's distribution capabilities. Derman previously worked at Imperial Capital, Silver Point and Bear Stearns.

Josh Morgan joins the Capital Markets team as a Senior Vice President. He previously worked at Jefferies and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

About Golub Capital Middle Market Lending

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning private debt platform with over $30 billion of capital under management. Golub Capital's Middle Market Lending group provides buy-and-hold financing for sponsor-backed transactions with hold positions of up to $600 million and arranges syndicated credit facilities up to $1 billion. Golub Capital's award-winning team specializes in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to U.S. middle market companies.

Across its activities, Golub Capital nurtures long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from its private equity sponsor clients and investors. Founded in 1994, Golub Capital today has over 400 employees and lending offices in Chicago, New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

SOURCE Golub Capital

Related Links

http://www.golubcapital.com/

