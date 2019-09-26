Golub Capital Expands Sponsor Coverage Team

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital has expanded its sponsor coverage team with the recent additions of Joshua Haldi and Michael Nebel.

"At Golub Capital, our mission is to be the best in sponsor finance. We do this by providing private equity sponsors with compelling financing solutions and best-in-class client service. By expanding our coverage team, we can enhance the industry-leading service our current sponsors have come to expect, and we can nurture some new sponsor relationships," said Andy Steuerman, Golub Capital's Head of Middle Market Lending and Late Stage Lending.

Josh Haldi joins the Middle Market Lending team at Golub Capital as a Director, working closely with Managing Director Brian Crabb to augment the Firm's sponsor coverage across the Mid-Atlantic, New England and Southwest regions. Haldi strengthens the team's expertise in middle market lending, leveraging his prior experience at NXT Capital.

Mike Nebel has been promoted to an origination role at Golub Capital, joining Josh as a new Director in Middle Market Lending. Nebel previously worked as a senior underwriter at the Firm and has over ten years of underwriting and deal execution experience. He will work closely with Managing Director Troy Oder to enhance sponsor coverage across the West and the Southeast regions.

Earlier this year, Golub Capital also announced plans to continue building its syndicated and capital markets capabilities with recent hires Dan Derman and Josh Morgan. In addition to Golub Capital's traditional senior debt and unitranche, or GOLD offerings, the Firm has led over 50 broadly syndicated transactions over the past two years.

About Golub Capital Middle Market Lending

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and credit asset manager, with over $30 billion of capital under management. Our Middle Market Lending group provides buy-and-hold financing for sponsor-backed transactions with hold positions of up to $600 million and arranges syndicated credit facilities up to $1 billion. The team specializes in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to U.S. middle market companies.

Across our activities, Golub Capital nurtures long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from our private equity sponsor clients and investors. Founded 25 years ago, Golub Capital today has over 425 employees and lending offices in Chicago, New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

