Golub Capital Provides $950 Million One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Amber Road by E2open, an Insight Partners Portfolio Company

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital recently announced that as Sole Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent, it provided a $950 million GOLD facility to support E2open's acquisition of Amber Road. GOLD financings are Golub Capital One-Loan Debt facilities.

E2open, LLC ("E2open"), a portfolio company of Insight Partners, is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions. E2open offers an innovative model that brings together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, and uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to enable real-time, data-driven decisions. Clients leverage E2open's platform to exponentially improve their channel marketing, sales and operations. E2open provides the largest global channel network, connecting clients to more than two million channel distributors, resellers and retailers across multiple industry verticals.

Golub Capital's financing supports the Company's acquisition of Amber Road, a publicly traded supply chain cloud software company specializing in global trade management solutions. The acquisition will provide customers with an all-encompassing solution to operate their entire supply chain from the cloud.

"We are committed to supporting the M&A pipelines of existing borrowers like E2open by providing scalable and flexible financing solutions," said Spyro Alexopoulos, Managing Director on Golub Capital's Middle Market Lending team. "Our strong relationship with Insight Partners and our deep knowledge of the supply chain software ecosystem helped us gain conviction early, allowing us to quickly underwrite this acquisition."

"Golub Capital's track record and demonstrated ability to significantly scale their credit facilities gave us confidence to partner with them on the highly strategic acquisition of Amber Road," said Kevin Hurth, Principal at Insight Partners. "Their ability to provide large, flexible balance sheet solutions, combined with their growing capital markets capabilities and deep software expertise, make Golub Capital a partner in supporting the growth strategy of E2open, and now Amber Road."

About Golub Capital Middle Market Lending

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning private debt platform with over $30 billion of capital under management. Golub Capital's Middle Market Lending group provides buy-and-hold financing for sponsor-backed transactions with hold positions of up to $600 million and arranges syndicated credit facilities up to $1 billion. The team specializes in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to U.S. middle market companies.

Across its activities, Golub Capital nurtures long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from its private equity sponsor clients and investors. Founded in 1994, Golub Capital today has over 400 employees and lending offices in Chicago, New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight currently has over $20 billion of assets under management and has cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide. Its mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and our portfolio, Insight Partners encourages a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity.

For more information on Insight and all of its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow on Twitter @insightpartners.

About E2open

At E2open, we're creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open, the E2open logo and Harmony are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

