Golub Capital Provides Financing to Support the Growth Buyout of Aptean by TA Associates and Vista Equity Partners

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital recently announced that, as Administrative Agent, Joint Lead Arranger and Joint Bookrunner, it provided senior credit facilities to support the buyout of Aptean (or "the Company") by TA Associates and Vista Equity Partners. The funds will be used to accelerate Aptean's growth in the rapidly expanding global enterprise software market.

Aptean is a leading global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific enterprise software solutions. The Company provides resource planning, supply chain management and compliance solutions to more than 2,500 customers in over 54 countries. Aptean drives customers' long-term success by delivering not only software solutions, but also experienced, knowledgeable support teams that work with customers to ensure results.

TA Associates and Vista Equity Partners will be equal partners and leverage their unique areas of expertise to help Aptean expand their product offerings and market presence, both organically and through acquisitions.

"We are thrilled to be leading the Aptean transaction on behalf of TA Associates and Vista Equity Partners, two of the top tier software sponsors in the industry," said Spyro Alexopoulos, Managing Director on Golub Capital's Middle Marketing Lending team.

"Golub Capital is a leader in software lending and has been a great partner to TA for many years," said Hythem El-Nazer, Managing Director at TA Associates. "They impressed us with a creative and flexible financing solution to support our Aptean growth strategy."

"The team at Golub Capital continues to provide innovative financing solutions, and we were able to take advantage of their growing capital markets capabilities to achieve a broadly syndicated execution with capacity for future acquisitions," said Tony Marsh, Chief Capital Markets Officer at TA Associates.

About Golub Capital Middle Market Lending

Golub Capital's Middle Market Lending group provides financing for middle market, private equity-backed transactions with hold positions of up to $600 million and is an arranger of credit facilities up to $1 billion. Golub Capital's award-winning team specializes in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to U.S. middle market companies backed by private equity sponsors.

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning private debt platform with over $30 billion of capital under management. The Middle Market Lending team has particular domain expertise in select industries, including software, technology services, healthcare, consumer and restaurant and retail. The firm's credit expertise also forms the foundation of its Late Stage Lending business and its Broadly Syndicated Loan investment program. Across its activities, Golub Capital nurtures long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from its private equity sponsor clients and investors. Founded in 1994, Golub Capital today has over 400 employees and lending offices in Chicago, New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific software solutions. Aptean's purpose-built ERP and supply chain management solutions help address the unique challenges facing process and discrete manufacturers, distributors, and other focused organizations. Aptean's compliance solutions are built for companies serving specific markets such as finance, healthcare, biotech and pharmaceuticals. Over 2,500 organizations in more than 20 industries across 54 countries trust Aptean's solutions at their core to assist with running their operations. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

About TA Associates

TA Associates is one of the most experienced global growth private equity firms. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – TA invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 500 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in growth companies. TA has raised $24 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $2 billion per year. The firm's more than 85 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com.



