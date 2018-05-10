Golub Capital's Late Stage Lending Team Provides $22 Million in Growth Financing to BROWZ

BROWZ provides supplier qualification and management software solutions to the world's most respected brands, including Fortune 500 companies across more than 35 industries. BROWZ collects, analyzes and scores supplier data, providing clients with transparency into their supply chain. The BROWZ solution empowers clients to mitigate risk and make informed decisions about their supply chain vendor selection.

BROWZ' SaaS (software-as-a-service) solution has transformed the way organizations qualify suppliers. With a central repository of qualified third-party data, BROWZ clients realize improved internal communication, lower costs, reduced risk and improved safety.

"BROWZ is transforming supply chain management with an innovative offering that provides a measurable benefit to an industry that previously had limited options," said Peter Fair, Managing Director on the Late Stage Lending team at Golub Capital. "The company's proprietary SaaS-based solutions combined with their highly diversified customer base gives us confidence in BROWZ's ability to capture the white space and achieve strong forward-looking growth."

"Golub Capital's Late Stage Lending team was able to provide an attractive financing option that reflected their expertise in supporting growth-oriented software companies like BROWZ," said Elaine Beitler, CEO of BROWZ. "Golub's track record of success in providing the right financing to help venture-backed software companies accelerate growth, along with their relationship approach to lending, makes them an ideal partner for BROWZ."

About Golub Capital Late Stage Lending

Golub Capital Late Stage Lending offers growth debt opportunities to venture-backed, late stage SaaS companies. Golub Capital's flexible credit solutions offer entrepreneurs and executives the opportunity to finance their future without diluting their ownership. The firm structures offerings to foster long-term partnerships, encouraging portfolio companies to take control of their growth, make strategic acquisitions and expand their product offerings. Golub Capital is a nationally recognized credit asset manager with over $25 billion of capital under management. For over 20 years, Golub Capital has provided credit to help medium-sized U.S. businesses grow.

The firm's award-winning Middle Market Lending business provides financing for middle market companies and their private equity sponsors. Golub Capital's credit expertise also forms the foundation of its Late Stage Lending and Broadly Syndicated Loan businesses. Golub Capital has worked hard to build a reputation as a fast, reliable provider of compelling financing solutions, and we believe this has inspired repeat clients and investors. Today, the firm has over 350 employees with lending offices in Chicago, New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

About BROWZ

BROWZ ensures that supply chains are safe, qualified, and socially responsible by delivering a comprehensive solution to prequalify, assess, and monitor supply chain compliance based on the unique needs of your business. BROWZ provides comprehensive assessments using patented, configurable technology and expertise, resulting in the site operator's confidence of a safer work environment for clients and supply chains around the world. The BROWZ product suite addresses global supply chain needs related to qualifying your supply chain, addressing risk, managing employee-level data, conducting safety auditing, and sourcing new suppliers.

