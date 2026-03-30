GomSpace Draws EUR 7 Million Under Shareholder Credit Facility to Support Strategy Execution

STOCKHOLM, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace announces the drawdown of EUR 7 million (SEK ~75 million) under the third tranche ("Tranche C") of the EUR 18 million shareholder credit facility established with Peter Kendal Hargreaves, the company's main shareholder. The drawdown will be executed on 30 March 2026.

The proceeds from the additional tranche will be used to support GomSpace's continued growth ambitions and enable the company to actively capture increasing market momentum. With rising investments across the space sector from both private and governmental stakeholders, GomSpace is strengthening its commercial capabilities and scaling its go-to-market approach, including the launch of new business units targeting advanced missions and national and defense opportunities. The additional funding provides the flexibility to accelerate these initiatives while maintaining strong execution and responsiveness to customer demand.

CEO Carsten Drachmann commented: "This tranche supports our ambition to capture the significant growth opportunities emerging across the space industry. With increasing demand driven by both commercial and governmental investments, we are scaling our organization and sharpening our market approach to position GomSpace at the forefront of these developments. It gives us the flexibility to invest where it matters most and to execute with speed and discipline."

Tranche C follows the previous tranches of EUR 11 million. In accordance with the terms of the facility, the use of Tranche C triggers the issuance of 495,235 warrants to the lender.

Further Information

Following the disbursement of Tranche C, a total of EUR 18 million under the EUR 18 million credit facility will have been utilized and a total of 3,301,566 warrants will be held by Hargreaves. As of today, and subject to potential additional recalculations in accordance with the terms and conditions governing the warrants, each warrant entitles to subscription for 1.43 new shares in the Company against payment of a subscription price corresponding to the quotient value of the Company's shares (currently SEK 0.07) at the relevant time of exercise. The warrants are exercisable until and including 31 December 2039.

All tranches (A, B and C) will have a maturity date of five (5) years, with no amortizations until maturity. The interest rate p.a. for Tranche C is seven (7) percent, Tranche B is eight (8) percent (ten (10) percent for Tranche A).

For more information about the terms and conditions of the original credit facility, and material changes thereof under the refinanced credit facility, please refer to the press releases made public by the Company on 25 November 2022, 9 February 2023, and 3 July 2025, respectively.

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: [email protected]

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1.20 p.m. CEST on 30 March 2026.

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https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/gomspace-draws-eur-7-million-under-shareholder-credit-facility-to-support-strategy-execution,c4328618

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