GomSpace North America announces USD 1.5 million order from leading global service provider

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace North America, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, today announced that it has received a component purchase order valued at USD 1.5 Million (approximately 14.2 Million SEK) from a leading global service provider. The order includes advanced spacecraft subsystem components to support a forthcoming satellite mission. Delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2026.

"This order reflects the continued confidence global space industry partners place in GomSpace's flight-proven hardware portfolio," said Slava Frayter, Chief Executive Officer, GomSpace North America. "We are committed to supporting our customers' mission success with reliable technology and responsive technical collaboration."

GomSpace will supply components from its established line of high-performance nanosatellite power and command systems, known for their flight heritage and suitability for complex commercial and government applications.

This order contributes to GomSpace's ongoing footprint expansion in the Americas and strengthens its role enabling resilient multi-satellite mission architectures around the world.

