GomSpace receives order for cutting-edge products from diverse customers at a total value of €923.000 (approx. 10.8MSEK)

News provided by

GomSpace A/S

31 Oct, 2023, 04:18 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace gives an update on its product business and announces that the company has received, since the last press release on September 21, new product orders totalling 10.8 MSEK.

The received product orders totalling 10.8 MSEK, from 18 different customers from respectively Germany, UK, Italy, Romania, Czech Republic, South Korea, Portugal, USA, France and Australia.

"I am happy to see that our focus on products is paying off and our team once again has reached a 10MSEK mark within a short period of time. It is also worth noticing how many parts of the world we are reaching, which is a testament to GomSpace being a global and respected brand," comments Carsten Drachmann, CEO.

For more information, please contact:
Carsten Drachmann (CEO)
Tel: +45 40 63 40 36
E-mail: [email protected]

About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous
This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09:05 a.m. CET on October 31, 2023.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE GomSpace A/S

Also from this source

GomSpace receives order for cutting-edge products from diverse customers at a total value of €923.000 (approx. 10.8MSEK)

GomSpace gives an update on its product business and announces that the company has received, since the last press release on September 21, new...

GomSpace receives product order from Unseenlabs of 4.4 MSEK

Today, GomSpace has received on order from Unseenlabs to deliver a first batch of our newest SDR (Software Defined Radio) referred to as SDR Mk3. The ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.