GomSpace receives product order from Unseenlabs of 4.4 MSEK

GomSpace receives order from Unseenlabs for the Software Defined Radios at a value of 4.4 MSEK (approx. EUR 370,000).

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GomSpace has received on order from Unseenlabs to deliver a first batch of our newest SDR (Software Defined Radio) referred to as SDR Mk3. The order value is 4,4 MSEK and delivery will be in December 2023.

GomSpace has recently released this 3rd generation of the popular SDR platform and receiving this order from Unseenlabs is an important confirmation that this product has become even better.

"Unseenlabs is indeed an anchor customer for GomSpace and we are thrilled to have their continued confidence in our products" says Carsten Drachmann, CEO of GomSpace.

"We have tested the SDR Mk3 for some time, and we expect it to improve the performance and reduce the costs on our side", says Jonathan Galic, cofounder, Président and CTO of Unseenlabs.

About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected], +46-8-528 00 399 is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

