STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace has received an Authorization to Proceed (ATP) valued at 815.000 EUR (8.8 MSEK) from Unseenlabs, a leading European provider of maritime surveillance and radio-frequency intelligence services. The ATP enables GomSpace to initiate the procurement of key components required for the next tranche of Unseenlabs' microsatellite constellation.

PRESS RELEASE

Stockholm

31 mars 2026

GomSpace Secures 815.000 EUR (8.8 MSEK) Authorization to Proceed from Unseenlabs for Next Constellation Tranche

GomSpace has received an Authorization to Proceed (ATP) valued at 815.000 EUR (8.8 MSEK) from Unseenlabs, a leading European provider of maritime surveillance and radio-frequency intelligence services. The ATP enables GomSpace to initiate the procurement of key components required for the next tranche of Unseenlabs' microsatellite constellation.

This early authorization is a critical milestone, allowing both companies to secure the production timeline, protect the targeted launch schedule, and ensure on-time, on-quality delivery of future spacecraft. The company expects to sign the full contract in the second quarter.

"Our long-term partnership with Unseenlabs is built on trust, agility, and a shared commitment to industrial excellence," said Carsten Drachmann, CEO of GomSpace. "By anticipating component procurement and accelerating early phases of the program, we help our customers de-risk their roadmap and meet ambitious deployment timelines. This approach is deeply embedded in GomSpace's DNA."

The ATP is part of the broader program framework between Unseenlabs and GomSpace and reflects the ongoing demand for resilient, high-performance RF intelligence assets in Europe and globally.

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr @ gomspace.com

Caroline Schwob (Marketing & Communication Director)

Tel: +33 680 042 226

E-mail: communication @ gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com

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