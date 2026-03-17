Gong Appoints Tech Industry Veteran Joe FitzGerald as Chief Legal Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the leading Revenue AI company, today announced the appointment of Joe FitzGerald as Chief Legal Officer. As Gong continues to expand its AI-native platform for enterprises globally, FitzGerald will oversee global legal affairs, including corporate governance, intellectual property, data privacy, and regulatory compliance.

FitzGerald brings over 25 years of expertise in compliance, corporate development, and complex market transitions. He most recently served as Chief Legal Officer at Lacework, where he helped steer the company through rapid global expansion, the security industry's largest venture capital raise, and its subsequent acquisition by Fortinet. Prior to that, FitzGerald spent eight years at Pure Storage, where he was instrumental in scaling the legal function from an early-stage startup through its IPO and into a multibillion-dollar public enterprise.

"As Gong continues to define the Revenue AI OS category, it's more critical than ever to strategically navigate the intersection of innovation, data privacy, and global regulation," said Amit Bendov, CEO and co-founder, Gong. "Joe's deep expertise in scaling compliance for multi-billion dollar tech companies uniquely positions him as the right leader to support our next phase of growth."

The appointment comes at a period of significant momentum for Gong. The company continues to pioneer the use of AI and agentic workflows to help global revenue organizations increase productivity and drive revenue growth. Recently named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Revenue Action Orchestration, Gong is redefining how modern enterprises capture customer interactions and transform them into actionable intelligence.

"Gong is at an incredible inflection point, transforming how the world's most sophisticated revenue teams operate through AI," said Joe FitzGerald. "I am thrilled to join a team that is not only innovating at a rapid pace but is also deeply committed to building a trusted, enterprise-grade platform. I look forward to working with Gong to navigate the legal and regulatory landscape while supporting its mission to help revenue teams unlock their full potential."

FitzGerald joined Gong effective March 16, 2026. He is based in Austin, TX.

About Gong

Gong harnesses the power of AI to transform how revenue teams win. The Gong Revenue AI Operating System unifies data, insights, and workflows into a single, trusted system that observes, guides, and acts alongside the world's most successful revenue teams. Powered by the Gong Revenue Graph, AI-powered intelligence, specialized agents, and trusted applications, Gong helps more than 5,000 companies around the world deeply understand their teams and customers, automate critical revenue workflows, and close more deals with less effort. For more information, visit www.gong.io.

SOURCE Gong