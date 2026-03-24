Gong Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2026

Recognized in the "Applied AI" category for helping customers drive transformational growth with the Revenue AI Operating System

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the leading revenue AI company, today announced it has been named to Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026 in the Applied AI category. This year's list recognizes businesses shaping industry and culture through breakthrough innovation across sectors.

At the center of this recognition is the Gong Revenue AI Operating System (OS) – a unified system that brings together data, workflows, and intelligent automation to help go-to-market teams execute with precision and consistency. Powered by the Gong Revenue Graph, it captures and analyzes customer interactions across calls, emails, and meetings, turning them into actionable insights that drive smarter decisions and faster growth.

"AI only creates value when it drives action," said Amit Bendov, CEO and co-founder, Gong. "Since we began 10 years ago, Gong has taken an AI-first approach to helping revenue teams operate more efficiently and effectively, embedding intelligence directly into their daily work so they can turn customer data into measurable outcomes. This recognition underscores our commitment to continuous innovation that transforms how go-to-market teams execute, collaborate, and win."

Over the past year, Gong has extended its lead in AI with its suite of intelligent agents purpose-built for revenue teams. These agents work in tandem with teams to drive real impact by actively participating in workflows – automating tasks, identifying signals, and guiding sellers. By embedding AI into these workflows, Gong has accelerated customer adoption and growth, with the number of monthly users of Gong's AI agents increasing by 75 percent over the past year.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

Gong was ranked number seven of 20 companies in the Applied AI category. This marks Gong's first year on the list and follows its inclusion in Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list in October 2025. This recognition also comes on the heels of Gong being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Revenue Action Orchestration. To learn about how Gong helps revenue teams drive more wins with the Revenue AI OS, visit gong.io.

ABOUT GONG

Gong harnesses the power of AI to transform how revenue teams win. The Gong Revenue AI Operating System unifies data, insights, and workflows into a single, trusted system that observes, guides, and acts alongside the world's most successful revenue teams. Powered by the Gong Revenue Graph, AI-powered intelligence, specialized agents, and trusted applications, Gong helps more than 5,000 companies around the world deeply understand their teams and customers, automate critical revenue workflows, and close more deals with less effort. For more information, visit www.gong.io.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

SOURCE Gong