Gong Introduces Industry's First AI "Ask Anything" Solution for Individual Contacts to Help Revenue Teams Gain More Complete Insights and Boost Efficiency

Ask Anything enables sales reps and leaders to ask any question across contacts, deals, and accounts to surface critical insights and close more deals

Companies that use Ask Anything have increased win rates by 26 percent

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the Revenue Intelligence leader, today announced it is helping revenue teams close up to 26 percent more deals and boost efficiency with the industry's only comprehensive AI-based query solution across calls and emails. In addition to individual call, deal, and opportunity histories, Gong's Ask Anything capability will now query information across specific contacts, delivering deeper insights more quickly and enabling more revenue success.

Gong's new Contact Ask Anything is the industry's first AI query solution for individual contacts, delivering deeper insights across the customer lifecycle. Ask Anything can help revenue teams boost win rates by 26 percent. (PRNewsfoto/Gong)

Built with Gong's proprietary generative AI technology that is trained on more than three billion customer interactions, Ask Anything provides accurate, specific, and transparent results in a fraction of the time it normally takes to research deals. According to Gartner, sellers spend 16 percent of their time researching customers – such as listening to previous calls, reviewing meeting notes, and scouring LinkedIn posts – and preparing for meetings every month.1 Ask Anything increases seller efficiency by enabling them to ask any question about interactions with a particular individual, as well as account and opportunity histories, to quickly surface critical insights to progress deals forward.

With the new Contact Ask Anything, revenue teams can ask questions and gather insights based on a specific prospect or customer's objectives and pain points. This helps teams boost precision and productivity, saving time on manual research into prospects and customers that can be imprecise and time-consuming. Instead, Ask Anything can instantly generate insights specific to an individual, letting teams quickly personalize their communications to address their most critical challenges.

"Productivity is essential for business success, and AI has become a key driver of this," said Kevin Heraly, Senior Director of GTM Revenue Operations at Terminus. "Gong's Ask Anything feature empowers our sales leaders and reps alike to swiftly and accurately get up to speed on accounts, strategize on deals, and carry out effective follow-ups after customer and prospect interactions. Combined with future-focused insights that enhance our forecasting by bolstering precision across our pipeline, these capabilities are what make Gong indispensable for our operations."

"Revenue teams are busier than ever before, but the need to stay up-to-speed and understand their pipelines with precision is just as important," said Amit Bendov, CEO and co-founder, Gong. "Ask Anything is a game changer that allows teams to easily ask questions about a deal and contacts in a deal to surface insights that lead to higher win rates. With Ask Anything, Gong is extending our revenue intelligence category leadership by transforming how revenue teams engage, support, and nurture customers and prospects."

Ask Anything helps revenue teams – from AEs to CROs – more efficiently review key details and accurately surface critical information and next steps from customer interactions. By revealing key insights, Ask Anything gives teams specific and accurate responses to their questions when deciding how best to land a deal or grow an existing account.

For CROs, CSOs, and RevOps leaders: Ask Anything helps leaders get up-to-speed on teams' activities so they can provide counsel and make strategic business decisions by efficiently extracting key topics, insights, and summaries and providing comprehensive insights for informed decision-making.

Ask Anything helps leaders get up-to-speed on teams' activities so they can provide counsel and make strategic business decisions by efficiently extracting key topics, insights, and summaries and providing comprehensive insights for informed decision-making. For frontline sales managers: Ask Anything helps them coach and steer teams more effectively by extracting conversation details and offering insights into the content of conversations.

Ask Anything helps them coach and steer teams more effectively by extracting conversation details and offering insights into the content of conversations. For sales reps, including AEs and SDRs: Ask Anything offers ways to boost productivity by providing clarity on sales conversation contents, generating concise summaries of key topics and takeaways, and facilitating quick access to comprehensive insights.

Ask Anything is part of the core Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform and is currently available across calls, deals, and accounts. Contact Ask Anything will be available in the first half of the year. To learn more, read the blog .

About Gong

Gong transforms revenue organizations by harnessing customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. The Revenue Intelligence Platform uses proprietary artificial intelligence technology to enable teams to capture, understand and act on all customer interactions in a single, integrated platform. Thousands of companies around the world rely on Gong to support their go-to-market strategies and grow revenue efficiently. For more information, visit www.gong.io.

GARTNER is a registered trademark of Gartner and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. This quote was published by Gartner as part of a graphic in a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

1 Gartner, "The Seller of the Future" https://www.gartner.com/en/sales/trends/seller-of-the-future-hbr , 2023.

SOURCE Gong