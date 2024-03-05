Gong Named to Forbes' List of America's Best Startup Employers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the Revenue Intelligence leader, today announced it has been selected to the list of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes. This marks Gong's second time being included on the list.

In partnership with statistics portal and industry ranking provider Statista, Forbes analyzed three key sets of criteria to determine the final list: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth. Gong's inclusion on this list signals that the company stood out among more than 20,000 companies that were reviewed.

"Gong is honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the country's best startup employers. Our vision is to empower revenue teams to unlock their potential, and we know that investing in our incredible talent globally is essential to making that happen," said Sunaina Lobo, Chief People Officer at Gong. "As Gong has grown, we've continued to prioritize building a culture of inclusion, where every Gongster can bring their true selves to work. This focus on belonging, combined with ample growth opportunities in a fast-paced environment, has helped us build a world-class team where every employee can make an impact."

To learn more about career opportunities at Gong, visit https://www.gong.io/careers/ .

