Gong Launches Mission Andromeda, Expanding Its Revenue AI OS to Enablement and Account Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the leading revenue AI company, today announced Mission Andromeda , a product launch that delivers greater guidance and efficiency around how revenue teams turn customer conversations into repeatable actions across teams. The launch introduces Gong Enable, an AI-powered revenue enablement solution, along with new capabilities for conversational guidance, unified account management, and secure AI interoperability.

Mission Andromeda marks the first launch in Gong's new, more structured product launch cadence. Since its founding, Gong has evolved its platform with new capabilities, with recent updates extending across more areas of the revenue workflow. Under this new approach, Gong is introducing named, galactic-inspired launches that bring multiple capabilities together across the revenue AI OS, helping customers see how innovations fit together and how to implement them across their organizations for revenue success.

"Revenue teams have more insights than ever before, but applying those to drive outcomes remains a challenge," said Eilon Reshef, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Gong. "With Mission Andromeda, we're extending revenue AI into more of the daily decisions teams make, from in-the-moment guidance to account management and coaching, so they can apply what works more broadly and at scale."

Gong Enable: Scale Winning Revenue Behaviors

Enablement teams face growing demands with limited capacity. According to Gartner Inc. , 65% of CSOs and senior sales leaders say their enablement function is stretched thin, while frontline managers spend just 9% of their time coaching. As a result, organizations often rely on intuition to identify skill gaps and measure success through course completion rates rather than true performance improvement.

Gong Enable is designed to close this proficiency gap by integrating enablement into everyday revenue workflows and using real customer conversations to drive measurable performance improvement without adding manager overhead.

"Morningstar operates revenue teams across products and global markets, so consistency matters," said Rae Cheney, Director of Sales Enablement Technology at Morningstar. "Gong Enable lets us turn real customer conversations into practical coaching and tighter deal execution. It's helped us spend less time on status updates and more time on the work that actually moves deals, making it easier to scale what 'good' looks like across teams."

With Gong Enable, revenue teams can now:

Identify skill gaps dynamically with AI Call Reviewer, which analyzes live customer interactions to surface individual and team-level coaching opportunities based on real behavior, enabling earlier and more targeted intervention through structured, role-specific learning programs called Lessons.

which analyzes live customer interactions to surface individual and team-level coaching opportunities based on real behavior, enabling earlier and more targeted intervention through structured, role-specific learning programs called Lessons. Practice high-stakes conversations at scale with AI Trainer, which allows reps to rehearse scenarios such as pricing objections or renewal risk using AI-generated simulations informed by successful conversations across the organization, delivering instant feedback without additional manager overhead.

which allows reps to rehearse scenarios such as pricing objections or renewal risk using AI-generated simulations informed by successful conversations across the organization, delivering instant feedback without additional manager overhead. Connect training to business outcomes with Initiative Tracking, which links enablement programs directly to revenue metrics, allowing leaders to see whether new behaviors are showing up in live deals and impacting outcomes like win rates, deal size, and ramp time.

Extending AI Across Revenue Workflows

Since its founding, Gong has applied AI to help revenue teams understand customer conversations. Mission Andromeda extends that intelligence into more day-to-day revenue work, including how teams ask questions, manage accounts, and act on insights across systems.

In addition to Gong Enable, Mission Andromeda includes:

Gong Assistant: A conversational AI experience that allows revenue teams to ask questions about customer calls directly within Gong and receive trusted, context-aware answers grounded in real conversations. Future updates will expand support across deals, accounts, and execution workflows.

A conversational AI experience that allows revenue teams to ask questions about customer calls directly within Gong and receive trusted, context-aware answers grounded in real conversations. Future updates will expand support across deals, accounts, and execution workflows. Account Console and Account Boards: Unified views that bring AI insights - such as customer activity, risk signals, and recommended next steps - into one place, helping sales and post-sales teams identify renewal risk and expansion opportunities earlier and work together more effectively.

Unified views that bring AI insights - such as customer activity, risk signals, and recommended next steps - into one place, helping sales and post-sales teams identify renewal risk and expansion opportunities earlier and work together more effectively. Gong support for Model Context Protocol (MCP): Built-in client and server support for MCP, enabling organizations to connect Gong with other AI systems while maintaining clear controls over data access, usage, and provenance.

About Gong

Gong harnesses the power of AI to transform how revenue teams win. The Gong Revenue AI Operating System unifies data, insights, and workflows into a single, trusted system that observes, guides, and acts alongside the world's most successful revenue teams. Powered by the Gong Revenue Graph, AI-powered intelligence, specialized agents, and trusted applications, Gong helps more than 5,000 companies around the world deeply understand their teams and customers, automate critical revenue workflows, and close more deals with less effort. For more information, visit www.gong.io.

