Gong Recognizes Top Companies Harnessing AI for Revenue Success

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the Revenue Intelligence leader, today announced the winners of the 2024 Golden Gong Awards. The awards recognize companies that are using Gong's AI-powered platform to innovate and transform their revenue organizations, boost productivity, and drive more sales.

This year's Golden Gong honorees represent both public and private companies that are leaders in their industries and driving innovation across their revenue organizations. Winners include:

Revenue Team of the Year: Hearst Newspapers - Boosted its win rate by nearly one-third.

- Boosted its win rate by nearly one-third. The Strategist: Trimble - Decreased customer deal cycle time for its Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Owner (AECO) software sales using Gong.

- Decreased customer deal cycle time for its Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Owner (AECO) software sales using Gong. The Bar Raiser: Fireblocks - Increased deal capacity per sales rep by 20 percent, along with an increase in new logo win rate.

- Increased deal capacity per sales rep by 20 percent, along with an increase in new logo win rate. The Transformer: WalkMe - Improved its win rates and forecast accuracy using Gong.

- Improved its win rates and forecast accuracy using Gong. RevOps Leader of the Year: Chad Boersma , Advantive – Achieved a significant increase in conversion rates and improved forecasting accuracy with Gong.

– Achieved a significant increase in conversion rates and improved forecasting accuracy with Gong. CRO of the Year: Mark Woodhams , Blackline - Increased win rate and improved revenue with Gong.

- Increased win rate and improved revenue with Gong. Enablement Leader of the Year: Nate Vogel , Databricks - Helped double the team's win rate.

- Helped double the team's win rate. CS Leader of the Year: Erin Bowers, Conga Customer Success - Elevated customer engagements and renewal health through scalable coaching, enablement, and initiatives.

"With the range of tools – especially those powered by AI – available in the enterprise today, teams that are able to leverage them in the most strategic ways are the ones that will achieve breakthrough business outcomes," said Simon Frey, SVP, Customer Outcomes, Gong. "We commend the 2024 Golden Gong winners for their achievements in driving revenue success by tapping into the richness of insights and action delivered through the Gong Platform. "

Gong helps revenue teams boost productivity, deliver revenue predictability, and drive efficient growth by bringing customer interaction data to critical revenue workflows. With insights derived from more than three billion customer interactions and AI optimized to deliver revenue-relevant insights, Gong's Revenue Intelligence Platform helps revenue teams evolve their go-to-market strategies to better address changing market needs.

The Golden Gong Awards is an annual initiative to recognize companies leveraging revenue intelligence in an innovative way. This year's winners were selected from nearly 100 nominations across customer accounts noting measurable results using the Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform. To learn more about how Gong is helping more than 4,000 companies across industries and around the world execute on their go-to-market strategies, please visit https://www.gong.io/case-studies.

About Gong

Gong transforms revenue organizations by driving business efficiency, revenue growth, and improved decision-making. The Revenue Intelligence Platform uses proprietary artificial intelligence technology to enable teams to capture, understand, and act on all customer interactions in a single, integrated platform. Thousands of companies around the world rely on Gong to support their go-to-market strategies and grow revenue efficiently. For more information, visit www.gong.io.

