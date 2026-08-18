GoNoodle and hand2mind Partner to Bring BubblePlush Yoga to Classrooms Nationwide in Time for National Yoga Month

New back-to-school content series and a teacher-led focus group initiative aim to make classroom yoga more accessible and more effective for elementary educators.

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoNoodle, the movement and mindfulness platform used in the majority of U.S. elementary schools, and hand2mind, a PreK–8 hands-on learning company, today announced a new partnership bringing hand2mind's BubblePlush™ yoga content to classrooms across the country in time for back-to-school and in celebration of National Yoga Month this September.

Bubble Plush

As part of the partnership, GoNoodle is hosting a new series of hand2mind-produced videos that bring BubblePlush's character-led yoga poses and movement games directly into GoNoodle's classroom platform, giving teachers an easy way to build short, guided yoga breaks into the school day.

The videos will spotlight three new BubblePlush Yoga Ball Buddy characters launching this month: Sasha the Confident Cat, Flint the Adventurous Dragon, and Shiloh the Steady Sloth. Created in response to consumer demand, the latest BubblePlush characters help children stretch, balance, and bend, all while building coordination, focus, confidence, and emotional regulation.

The partnership also extends beyond content. GoNoodle and hand2mind will work together to get BubblePlush Yoga Ball Buddies into homes and schools through a contest giveaway and the GoNoodle Ambassador Program, a national network of teachers recognized for their leadership in classroom movement and mindfulness. The Yoga Ball Buddies are unique characters and come with easy-to-follow activity cards to allow children to create their own yoga flows based on their mood and energy levels.

"Every classroom needs a moment to breathe," says KC Estenson, CEO, GoNoodle. "This partnership with hand2mind gives teachers exactly that. Bringing BubblePlush's yoga content into GoNoodle means kids get to move, focus, and reset right when they need it most, and doing that during National Yoga Month feels like the perfect way to kick off the school year."

"BubblePlush makes mindfulness and yoga approachable for young children, helping them build healthy habits through play," said Elana Ruffman, CMO at hand2mind. "Partnering with GoNoodle allows us to bring our yoga video library to millions more educators and children, expanding access to engaging, age-appropriate mindfulness activities that support physical and emotional well-being. We're excited to bring these resources to the GoNoodle community and meet children where they already love to learn, move, and play."

The new BubblePlush™ content is available now on the Flow and Steady GoNoodle channel sponsored by BubblePlush Yoga Ball Buddies in recognition of National Yoga Month. Educators interested in participating in the teacher focus groups can learn more through the GoNoodle Ambassador Program.

About GoNoodle

GoNoodle is a media and technology company committed to creating joy, health, and self-discovery in elementary-aged kids (and the adults in their lives). GoNoodle makes videos and games that get kids up and moving and developing their wellness, mental health, equanimity, and resilience. GoNoodle is in millions of homes and 83% of U.S. public and private elementary schools. Kids love it because it's fun. Teachers love it because it engages students and reinforces the curriculum. Parents love it because it's meant to fuel their kids and bring them closer.

About hand2mind

At hand2mind®, we believe children learn best by doing. That's why, for over 60 years, we've been creating hands-on learning tools and educational toys that help kids build skills through exploration, problem-solving, and active play. From math and STEM to literacy and social-emotional learning, our screen-free educational tools and toys support engaged skill development in grades PreK and up. We inspire curiosity, build confidence and make learning fun—at home, in the classroom, and beyond. Unlock the power of hands-on learning by visiting www.hand2mind.com or following the brand on TikTok @hand2mind, Facebook @hand2mindinc, and Instagram @hand2mindinc.

SOURCE GoNoodle